Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Shorthanded Celtics aim to salvage season split with Magic
The Boston Celtics could be missing some key pieces when they travel to face the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Injuries prevented guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams from playing in the second half of Boston's 106-104 victory at Toronto on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Rangers tinker with lines ahead of Panthers' visit
At Saturday's practice, the New York Rangers gave fans a glimpse at numerous changes to their lines. Among those changes were stars Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad on a top line with Chris Kreider, and the return of the "Kid Line" of youngsters Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.
Albany Herald
NHL-leading Bruins keep on rolling, shut out Sharks
Four different players scored, and Linus Ullmark got credit for a combined shutout win as the Boston Bruins beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Sunday night. Hampus Lindholm, Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak each logged a goal and an assist as Boston won its fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season.
Albany Herald
Jets overcome mid-game rally, down Flyers
Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal with 11:16 left to play to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night. Kevin Stenlund added an insurance goal in the final seconds and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets. David Rittich made 28 saves.
Albany Herald
Johnny Gaudreau set to return to Calgary as member of Jackets
Johnny Gaudreau's eight full seasons with the Calgary Flames included countless ovations in the Saddledome. When Gaudreau and the rest of the Columbus Blue Jackets hit the ice on Monday against the host Flames, there will likely be some cheers to welcome him, but Gaudreau will definitely also receive some jeers.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
Albany Herald
Maple Leafs open homestand against struggling Islanders
After losing to the archrival Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs will open a five-game homestand Monday night against the struggling New York Islanders. The Maple Leafs lost 3-2 in overtime at Montreal on Saturday. The Islanders also lost Saturday, 5-2 to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.
Albany Herald
Damar Hamlin makes pregame visit to Bills
Preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional playoff Sunday, the Buffalo Bills got a pregame pick-me-up from their teammate, Damar Hamlin. The Bills' Twitter account posted a video of Hamlin riding in a utility vehicle and being driven to the door of the locker room at Highmark Stadium in snowy Orchard Park, N.Y.
Albany Herald
Bills starting DT DaQuan Jones inactive vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones was listed as inactive for Sunday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Jones, 31, was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury.
Albany Herald
Report: Magic F Jonathan Isaac to play first game since 2020
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will play his first NBA game since 2020 on Monday against the visiting Boston Celtics, The Athletic reported Sunday. The former lottery pick tore the ACL in his left knee in the NBA bubble at the Disney Sports complex on Aug. 2, 2020, during the COVID-shortened season.
Albany Herald
Damar Hamlin enters Buffalo Bills team locker room ahead of playoff game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the team's stadium for a playoff game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, three weeks after his on-field collapse and near death. Hamlin, 24, was driven in a cart to the locker for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m....
Albany Herald
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Albany Herald
Thunder hold on, end Nuggets' 9-game winning streak
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night. Josh Giddey had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Kenrich Williams scored 11 points for Oklahoma City, which ended the Nuggets' nine-game...
Comments / 0