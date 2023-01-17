Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Albany Herald
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard fractures fibula
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his fibula late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Sunday night. Video also surfaced on social media following Dallas' 19-12 setback of Pollard walking in the tunnel with the help of crutches and a boot on his left leg. Pollard will require surgery, per the report. Recovery time for such an injury typically takes around three months.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Albany Herald
Damar Hamlin enters Buffalo Bills team locker room ahead of playoff game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the team's stadium for a playoff game in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, three weeks after his on-field collapse and near death. Hamlin, 24, was driven in a cart to the locker for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m....
LSU offers 2026 defensive lineman from the Boot
Richard Anderson is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from the class of 2026. He is from New Orleans, where he plays for Edna Karr High School. The Edna Karr Cougars finished the 2022 season 7-4 with a loss to Catholic-B.R. in the second round of the playoffs. With Edna Karr...
Albany Herald
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships
Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Albany Herald
Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain
An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game...
Albany Herald
Sabres' high-powered offense grapples with Stars' tough defense
The Dallas Stars and their stingy defensive ways will be put to the test when they host the high-octane offense of the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Stars have allowed only 122 goals against through 48 games thus far, fourth-fewest in the NHL prior to Sunday's action. Their 2.54 goals-against average ranks second only to the Boston Bruins.
Albany Herald
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to save two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, wrote on Instagram that he was discharged on Saturday -- his 37th birthday -- from...
Albany Herald
Nets lean on starters to sneak by Warriors
Royce O'Neal buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds remaining, Kyrie Irving capped a 38-point performance with a pair of clinching free throws 14 seconds later and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-116 on Sunday night in San Francisco. With the win, Brooklyn completed a two-game sweep...
