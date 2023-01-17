ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard fractures fibula

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his fibula late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported Sunday night. Video also surfaced on social media following Dallas' 19-12 setback of Pollard walking in the tunnel with the help of crutches and a boot on his left leg. Pollard will require surgery, per the report. Recovery time for such an injury typically takes around three months.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
How NFL Could Profit From Neutral-Site Conference Championships

Next week’s AFC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if the Bills defeat the Bengals in a divisional round game Sunday. The Bills would meet the Chiefs in Atlanta after the league approved a resolution to amend the AFC playoff picture in the wake of the extraordinary circumstances involving Damar Hamlin, which led to the Bengals-Bills postponement Jan. 2.
Report: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high ankle sprain

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain during the team's AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Sunday. Mahomes, a former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro, said he intends to play in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game...
Sabres' high-powered offense grapples with Stars' tough defense

The Dallas Stars and their stingy defensive ways will be put to the test when they host the high-octane offense of the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. The Stars have allowed only 122 goals against through 48 games thus far, fourth-fewest in the NHL prior to Sunday's action. Their 2.54 goals-against average ranks second only to the Boston Bruins.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital more than two weeks after reportedly helping to save two children from drowning at a beach in Pensacola, Fla. Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, wrote on Instagram that he was discharged on Saturday -- his 37th birthday -- from...
Nets lean on starters to sneak by Warriors

Royce O'Neal buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28.5 seconds remaining, Kyrie Irving capped a 38-point performance with a pair of clinching free throws 14 seconds later and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors 120-116 on Sunday night in San Francisco. With the win, Brooklyn completed a two-game sweep...
