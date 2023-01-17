ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chelsea plan renewed push to sign Enzo Fernández from Benfica

Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernández after failing to agree a deal for the midfielder with Benfica earlier this month. Fernández’s contract contains a £106m release clause and Benfica remain reluctant to sell the Argentina international for a lower fee. Chelsea tried to pay less during negotiations at the start of the window and ended up switching focus to other targets.
John Yems racism ban: FA launches appeal for tougher punishment

The Football Association is to appeal against the decision of an independent panel to suspend the former Crawley manager John Yems from football for 18 months, saying it believes “a longer sanction is appropriate”. The news comes a week after Yems, 62, was found to have committed 12...

