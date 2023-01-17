Read full article on original website
Related
How the Guardian ranked the 100 best male footballers in the world 2022
It is a bit later than normal – due to a World Cup that finished in December – but this week we are ready to present our list of the 100 best male footballers in the world in 2022. Football luminaries such as Maicon, Fatih Terim and Avram Grant joined the judges’ panel for our 11th edition.
Chelsea plan renewed push to sign Enzo Fernández from Benfica
Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernández after failing to agree a deal for the midfielder with Benfica earlier this month. Fernández’s contract contains a £106m release clause and Benfica remain reluctant to sell the Argentina international for a lower fee. Chelsea tried to pay less during negotiations at the start of the window and ended up switching focus to other targets.
John Yems racism ban: FA launches appeal for tougher punishment
The Football Association is to appeal against the decision of an independent panel to suspend the former Crawley manager John Yems from football for 18 months, saying it believes “a longer sanction is appropriate”. The news comes a week after Yems, 62, was found to have committed 12...
Comments / 0