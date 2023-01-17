ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

kjas.com

Worker seriously injured in an incident at GP in Pineland

No details are known, but Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a worker was injured in some sort of incident in the Georgia-Pacific Lumber Complex in Pineland. The report said it happened shortly after 8:00 Thursday morning, and the man was taken by ambulance to the Pineland Airport and then flown out by a medical helicopter.
PINELAND, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
DIANA, TX

