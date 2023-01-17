Read full article on original website
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Worker seriously injured in an incident at GP in Pineland
No details are known, but Daily News & More in Hemphill is reporting that a worker was injured in some sort of incident in the Georgia-Pacific Lumber Complex in Pineland. The report said it happened shortly after 8:00 Thursday morning, and the man was taken by ambulance to the Pineland Airport and then flown out by a medical helicopter.
Vehicle crashes into guardrail on Jimmie Davis Bridge, goes partially over side
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the Jimmie Davis Bridge on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 19) after a car hit the guardrail and went partially over the bridge. The crash happened around 3 p.m. It appears at least three vehicles were involved; some non-life-threatening injuries have been reported...
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
2 suffer burns in East Texas RV fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people suffered burns in an RV fire on Wednesday in East Texas. Firefighters in Rusk County were still trying to contain the fire on US 259 south near County Road 3152 south of Henderson around 7:08 p.m., said Patrick Dooley, a coordinator with the Rusk County Office of Emergency […]
Train, 18-wheeler crash in Harrison County impacting traffic
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Off of US 59 North and FM 1997 near Marshall, there has been a “major accident” involving a train and an 18-wheeler. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers in a release to use an alternate route. Further details were not yet available. KETK will update this article as we learn more.
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male. The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting in Angelina County
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Carlisle ISD issues statement on principal arrest
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Carlisle ISD superintendent has released a statement on the arrest of its junior high principal, saying there is no threat to the safety of students. Paul Louis Richards, 45, of Longview, is charged with failure to make a required child abuse report. According to...
One Man’s Kindness at a Longview, TX Walmart Touched Her Heart Deeply
Running across a story like this one out of Longview, Texas gives you a sense of hope in the midst of the daily madness. An East Texas woman shared how the unexpected act of heartfelt kindness from a stranger at Walmart can mean more than he may ever know. I...
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
One person injured in Highland shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody
“We decided to raise money because we knew that the dogs that were there needed to be adopted and that they probably needed more money because it’s pretty expensive to to feed dogs and give them baths," one student said. |. DPS says the trailer of the truck was...
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
