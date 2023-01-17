Read full article on original website
Alice Gear Aegis Expansion Anime Previews First 5 Minutes
The opening minutes of the upcoming Alice Gear Aegis Expansion anime—based on the mobile game by developer Pyramid and publisher Colopl—are on display thanks to a new video preview. You can get a taste of some action and fun in the first five minutes, and read on beyond that for news about the opening and ending theme performers.
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Film Pulls in Estimated $1.4 Million in U.S.
The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond anime film opened in the United States and Canada on Friday, and managed to make its way into the top 10 of the U.S. box office. According to a report on Deadline, the film earned $697,700 in the U.S. on Friday—which includes Thursday preview screenings—and Box Office Mojo followed those numbers up with an estimated $507, 557 on Saturday and $250,000 on Sunday.
Skip and Loafer Anime Drops New Key Art, April Premiere Date
Skip and Loafer , the anime adaptation of the Misaki Takamatsu manga, will hit screens in April. That’s the word from a news dump about the series, which also included a fresh piece of key art and some new cast announcements. New cast members include:. Yuka Terasaki as Mika...
My Home Hero Anime Drops Key Art, Cast Announcements
Back in June 2022, we learned that the crime suspense manga My Home Hero would be getting the anime treatment. Now we’ve got some fresh details on that adaptation, including some key art and cast announcements. The cast members unveiled today are:. Koichi Yamadera as Shino. Katsuhiro Tokuishi as...
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Lift Meat Barbells and Get Bounty at Japan’s New One Piece Gym
Many people have a New Year’s Resolution to get healthier this year, and the One Piece Fitness BragMen gym is here to help with that. Yep, the Shibuya area of Tokyo is home to a One Piece-stylized gymnasium, plus a café that serves healthy foods. The gym’s walls...
Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson on Why She’s Not in Power Rangers Special
The Netflix special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is coming in April, and will include Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost, the original Black Ranger and Blue Ranger, respectively. This got many people wondering if other Rangers from the original cast would be taking part. Unfortunately, original Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang and original Green Ranger Jason David Frank have both passed. But what about the original Pink and Red Rangers?
