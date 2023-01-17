It’s that time of year again when area high school basketball teams gather in Emporia for the annual Lyon County League Basketball Tournament. The 102nd edition of this historical tournament will be held from Jan. 23-28 at Emporia’s White Auditorium and should have a few interesting matchups. On the girls’ side, Lebo High School stands at 11-0 and will be the top seed while a surging Olpe High School squad is 9-3 and will be the No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Madison High School sits at 9-2, followed by a strong Burlingame High School team at 8-3, which will be the No. 4 seed.

