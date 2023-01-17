Read full article on original website
Emporia swimmers finish seventh at Campus Invite
The Emporia High School boys swim team finished seventh at the Campus Invitational on Thursday. The Spartans had two divers finish in the top three: Alex Allemang finished second with a score of 179.30. Kager Ochs was third with a score of 163.85. The team was without Braxton Higgins due to an illness.
Area school sports roundup - Jan. 19
Chase County High School High School lost a close battle to the Osage City Indians Thursday at the Flint Hills Shoot Out Tournament. The three-point victory by Osage City, 48-51, dropped Chase County to 9-3.
Emporia boys basketball falls to Andover Central in Ralph Miller semifinal
The Emporia High School boys basketball team came up short against Andover Central in the Ralph Miller Classic semifinal, 41-35, in Chanute on Friday night. “They’re really and their zone makes it tough to score,” Baldwin said. “We struggled in the perimeter offensively for the majority of the game and this was one of those games where each possession was important.”
LCL Tournament 2023 Preview
It’s that time of year again when area high school basketball teams gather in Emporia for the annual Lyon County League Basketball Tournament. The 102nd edition of this historical tournament will be held from Jan. 23-28 at Emporia’s White Auditorium and should have a few interesting matchups. On the girls’ side, Lebo High School stands at 11-0 and will be the top seed while a surging Olpe High School squad is 9-3 and will be the No. 2 seed. Third-seeded Madison High School sits at 9-2, followed by a strong Burlingame High School team at 8-3, which will be the No. 4 seed.
Emporia gets one-inch snowfall; more coming
Emporia didn't have to do a lot of heavy snow lifting Sunday, after a winter storm moved through./. The National Weather Service reported one inch of snow fell three miles northwest of Emporia, while 1.4 inches landed five miles east-southeast of Emporia.
Margaret Alice Clark
Margaret Alice Clark passed away December 27, 2022, at Comfort and Love Senior Care Home in Wichita, Kansas. Margaret was born February 1, 1928, to Phillip N and Winnie Herrman Edwards, in Emporia, Kansas. She attended country school near the family farm in rural Greenwood County and attended Hamilton Rural High School, graduating with the class of 1945. Her upbringing during the Great Depression and 1930’s Dust Bowl days forever left an impression and “waste not, want not” habits that endured throughout her lifetime.
Snow chance map - 1/20/23
A little snow may fall on Emporia this weekend. But it appears central Kansas will get the w…
Rain and snow could make Saturday slow
A little snow may fall on Emporia this weekend. But it appears central Kansas will get the worst of it. “Areas north of Highway 50 will have the best chance to see accumulating snowfall,” a National Weather Service advisory from Wichita said Friday morning.
Burnley Memorial Library looks forward to 85th year
The Burnley Memorial Library is gearing up for a new year of bringing learning and fun to Chase Countians of all ages. Library director Janet Ayers said the library is busy preparing for its annual list of programs, bringing back fan-favorite activities and expanding its existing programming to better serve the citizens of Chase County.
Local unemployment rises in December
Unemployment across the Emporia area went up at the end of 2022. The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County’s jobless rate increased from 2.2% to 2.5% between November and December. That means 442 workers were out of work.
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
Humane Society offers final "good faith" alteration to contracts amid Lyon County split
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills has offered Lyon County one last “good faith” alteration to its contract. HSFH executive director Stephanie Achille said the Humane Society offered two quarantine court-hold kennels and a financial support increase, as negotiation challenges have surrounded the number of kennels available for county-held animals, financial support and “an overall disregard for our current shelter program.”
Chamber gathers for 125th annual meeting
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 125th annual meeting Friday night, celebrating longtime businesses, volunteers and more. Chamber president and CEO Jeanine McKenna said the annual meeting is always a wonderful event for the local business community.
