Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Related
JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
wcyb.com
2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business
(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
Johnson City Press
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport then wound up broke down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan commissioners honor Fleenor, squabble over money resolutions
BLOUNTVILLE — Jerry Fleenor has helped deliver four babies, helped rescue a woman from a truck dangling off an overpass, and been shot by a would-be convenience store robber. That was during a public safety career spanning more than a half-century and counting.
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Conservationist magazine features two Carter County state Parks in its latest issue.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The latest issue of Tennessee Conservationist Magazine, the January-February 2023 copy, includes two stories on state parks in Carter County: Roan Mountain State Park in Roan Mountain and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The magazine is published by the Tennessee State Parks, a division...
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct investigating alleged incident in Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter made an announcement on Friday about a new investigation by the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct into an alleged incident that occurred last week between an elected official and a county employee. Potter said in the statement: ”As Mayor of Johnson...
Johnson City man charged after allegedly firing gun in apartment, nearly hitting infant next-door
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after he ‘negligently discharged his handgun,’ resulting in the bullet almost hitting a child, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to Regency Square in reference to alleged shots fired. Police then contacted Remington Tritt […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with attempted murder
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
wjhl.com
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly trying to hit pedestrians and leading police on a pursuit while on a tractor in Boone, North Carolina. According to a release from the Boone Police Department, the 911 center in Watauga County received a call about a man on a John Deere tractor allegedly […]
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
supertalk929.com
Bays Mountain wolf pack leader, Takoda, dies following injury
A beloved member of the Bays Mountain family and female leader of the wolf pack, Takoda, was euthanized last week following an injury and infection. The Kingsport park and planetarium’s staff says Takoda was a strong female leader, and lived at the park since she was a pup. The...
Comments / 0