Johnson City, TN

WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after allegedly firing gun during altercation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High

CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder

(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WSPA 7News

19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Johnson City man charged after allegedly firing gun in apartment, nearly hitting infant next-door

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after he ‘negligently discharged his handgun,’ resulting in the bullet almost hitting a child, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to Regency Square in reference to alleged shots fired. Police then contacted Remington Tritt […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol man charged with attempted murder

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case

After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest …. After two Sullivan County...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Bays Mountain wolf pack leader, Takoda, dies following injury

A beloved member of the Bays Mountain family and female leader of the wolf pack, Takoda, was euthanized last week following an injury and infection. The Kingsport park and planetarium’s staff says Takoda was a strong female leader, and lived at the park since she was a pup. The...
KINGSPORT, TN

