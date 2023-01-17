Read full article on original website
Portion of walking path to close for reclaimed water line work
SAFFORD — Those taking a morning constitutional should plan for an alternate route starting Monday. The City of Safford announced the walking path at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Discovery Park Boulevard will be closed while crews work on the reclaimed water line in that area. The walking path will be closed until Friday, Jan. 27.
Pole knocked down, power knocked out
THATCHER — A vehicle into a power pole knocked out electricity to a number of Graham County Electrical Co-op members Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on 8th Street, near Robinson Ranch Road at around 1 p.m. Co-op crews immediately responded to the scene to begin repairs. There is no...
Jail Booking Report for January 10 – 16
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 10 – 16, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. January...
Arizona Walmart Closed Indefinitely
A burst water pipe is reportedly cause for the latest closure. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and GilaValleyCentral.net.
Scholarship information at Cash for College
THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College and the Arizona Community Foundation is bringing back the seventh annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night. The free event is an opportunity for students and their families in Graham and Greenlee counties to learn more about funding opportunities for two- and four-year colleges, as well as trade schools and certificate programs.
