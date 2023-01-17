ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made in January 5 Shooting at 16th Avenue South and Broadway

By Michael Carpenter
Davidson County Source
 5 days ago
Karl Terry, 30

From Metro Police January 13, 2023

The gunman suspected of shooting a woman in the early morning hours of January 5 at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway is now in custody in Memphis.

Karl Terry, 30, was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding. He will be returned to Nashville soon to face charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon (Terry has multiple robbery-related convictions out of Chicago), kidnapping and vandalism.

Terry is accused of firing into a car containing two women after an argument at a Demonbreun Street bar. The 22-year-old victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to her upper back. The investigation, led by Detective Zachary Maxa, shows that the victim and a female friend got into an argument with Terry inside the bar. The argument continued outside. Terry is alleged to have followed the women in his vehicle. While at the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway, Terry is accused of rolling down his window, shouting at the women, and firing the shot that wounded the victim.

