selmasun.com
UA School of Accountancy offering free assistance for disaster-related paperwork
The University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Accountancy is offering free assistance for disaster-related paperwork and applications tomorrow at Gospel Tabernacle Church in Selma. Supervised by UA faculty and church staff, students will assist with filling out paperwork for those who have been impacted by the Jan. 12 tornado. No...
Okeke medical office to reopen at new location after tornado destroys Chestnut Boulevard office
The office of family medicine physician Dr. Ernest I. Okeke at 901 J.L. Chestnut Boulevard was a cornerstone of the community for 37 years. The Jan. 12 tornado changed all that. Okeke, his office manager, his nurse and two patients climbed out of the wreckage of the office after the...
Morgan students named Youth Tour delegates by Pioneer Electric
Two of the 2023 Youth Tour delegates representing Pioneer Electric at the Montgomery Youth Tour in March are from Morgan Academy in Selma. Hope Holladay and Lelia Kelly were selected for the program. Other students are Alli Butts from Fort Dale and Jayden McMillan of Mackenzie High.
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Alabama affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes
WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Alabama following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Alabama...
Red Cross shelter still open at Selma High, 95 caseworkers on the ground helping fill needs
The Red Cross continues to operate a shelter in Selma after the Jan. 12 tornado and has 95 workers on the ground helping with supplies, paperwork, cleanup kits and more. The shelter has had as many as 45 staying overnight due to being displaced from the EF2 tornado, said Annette Rowland, director of communication for Red Cross.
Coosa, Elmore, Hale counties now eligible for FEMA assistance
Residents in Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance in the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado. Those who apply for FEMA Individual Assistance may receive temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other "uninsured disaster-related needs," said a press release from FEMA. Applications can...
Churches in Montgomery, Hayneville receive grants from historic preservation fund
Historic churches in Montgomery and Hayneville were included in a $4 million grant from the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. 35 historic Black churches were given grants from the fund, with Old Ship African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Montgomery and First Missionary Baptist Church in Hayneville being among them.
Morgan Academy boys and girls to play in AISA state tournament
The Morgan Academy JV Girls and Boys Basketball teams have qualified for the AISA State Tournament to be held Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lee-Scott Academy. At 9 a.m. the Morgan Girls will face Fort Dale. And at 10 a.m. the Morgan boys will face Glenwood. See the basketball bracket for...
Debris or not debris: How to set out tornado debris for pickup
Debris or not debris. That is the question. Like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Dallas County residents left with tornado-damaged homes and belongings must sort through the limbs, lumber and household items and put them in their proper piles to ensure they will be hauled away. Glen Williams with Dallas County EMA...
Addie Butler
Addie Butler, age 52, of Selma passed away Jan. 7. Service details are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
Sherrod Pressley
Sherrod Pressley, age 29, a native of Selma formerly of Jonesboro, Ga, passed away Jan. 7. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Timothy Dewayne Moppins
Timothy Dewayne Moppins, age 39, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 9 at Miller’s Memorial Gardens, 500 Hooper Dr., Selma.
Henry Lee Powell
Henry Lee Powell of Selma passed away Jan. 3 in Selma. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later date by Walker Mortuary.
Jeffery Hill
Jeffery Hill, age 49, of Lowndes County passed away Jan. 4. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 546 Oak Dr., WhiteHall. Interment in Church cemetery.
Beverly Ann Wall Boozer
Beverly Ann Wall Boozer, age 88, a longtime resident of Selma and later Prattville and Thorsby, passed away Jan. 8, after a brief illness. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 14 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matt DeBord officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment followed at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma.
Orenthal Jackson
Orenthal Jackson, age 52, of Selma, passed away on Jan. 3. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
Obituaries: January 19, 2023
Otis D. Carter, age 38, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 21, at 12 Noon from the Ward Chapel AME Church with Reverend Dexter Patterson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Memory Gardens. Tomekia Fox. Tomekia Fox passed away on Tuesday, January...
Oscar Smith Jr.
Oscar Smith Jr., age 70, passed away Jan. 8. Graveside services were Jan. 11 at Plantersville Christian Cemetery with Rev. Rod Rochester officiating.
John Boltz
John Boltz, age 71, of Selma passed away Jan. 9. Services are incomplete at this time, but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
