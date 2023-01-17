ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts

By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Executive Council Approved Shelter In State Building

A state-owned building in Manchester is going to be used as a homeless shelter for the next three-years. The Executive Council approved the measure yesterday. The city will be responsible for maintenance and housekeeping at Tirrell House on Brook Street. The initial plan is to house 16 women there as part of the effort to ease the city’s homeless crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up

NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Authorities Conduct Ice Rescue in Merrimack, New Hampshire

Merrimack Fire were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake on Sunday morning. According to authorities, at around 11:30 a.m. an adult had crossed the thin ice and was stuck on an island. Crews made their way to the island to retrieve the person, the fire department says. No injuries...
MERRIMACK, NH
vermontjournal.com

Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
CLAREMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Blake's Restaurant closes final location in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bitter-sweet day for a Manchester institution, after 60 years of service, Blake's Restaurant closed the doors on its Manchester location Saturday. Blake's Restaurant and Ice Cream is a Manchester institution that dates back to 1900. The location on South Main Street was open for six decades.
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police investigating report of gunshot fired in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — Concord police are investigating a gunshot heard early Friday morning on Pleasant Street. Concord police said around 1:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of 15 Pleasant St. to investigate a shots fired call for service. A witness indicated that he saw two people standing...
CONCORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire

One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Raymond, NH Man ID’d as Cannon Mountain Ski Accident Victim

A Raymond man was identified as the skier who died Wednesday on the slopes at Cannon Mountain. The sister of Ben Bennett on a GoFundMe page said her brother was the 21-year-old found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. Bennett had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive, according to Cannon Mountain spokesman Greg Keeler.
RAYMOND, NH

