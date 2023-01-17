Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Do I Have to File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security? Here's What to Know
Tax season is on the horizon and so too is the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns. If you received Social Security payments in 2022, whether you need to file a return depends on a few factors. Your age, your marriage status and how much income...
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
msn.com
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
ConsumerAffairs
Wells Fargo payments to wronged customers are going out now. Here’s what you need to know
Wells Fargo customers wronged by abuses that cost the bank $3.7 billion in fines are now getting details of how they’ll get their portion – $2 billion-plus – of the settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). And that’s a lot of people, too. The CFPB...
Two direct payments between $200 and $4,555 going out next week – see if you’ll claim extra money
NEXT WEEK, millions of Americans have a chance to receive direct payments worth up to $4,555. The first payment is from another batch of relief checks for Californians called the Middle-Class Tax Refund. These one-time payments have been going out in phases since October and are meant to offset the...
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
msn.com
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
msn.com
Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $1,400 stimulus checks to most eligible adults and dependents. But it did much more than that. In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that...
abovethelaw.com
House Republicans Seek To Defund The IRS And Replace The Income Tax With A National Sales Tax
After days of drama, negotiations, and multiple rounds of voting, Republican Representative Kevin McCarthy finally became Speaker of the House. The first item on his agenda was to weaken the IRS. House Republicans passed a bill that would repeal IRS funding increases from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)....
How to get your tax refund ASAP this 2023 filing season
Expecting a tax refund from the Internal Revenue Service this year and planning to use it to makes end's meet? Tips on how to get your money as soon as possible.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
ValueWalk
IRS Ends Coronavirus Tax Credits: Here’s How Much You Can Claim Now
Many changes to the federal tax breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic helped families meet their financial needs. With the COVID-19 pandemic less severe now, the IRS has ended many coronavirus tax credits. Most of the credits are now dropping back to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will get a lower refund this year. It is important for taxpayers to understand the new tax credit amounts so that they can prepare for the upcoming tax season.
48 hours left to apply for two inflation relief payments up to $600 – see who qualifies for the money
IDAHO residents have just two days left to apply for multiple rebates up to $600. The state is offering two rebates to eligible taxpayers: the 2022 rebate and the 2022 Special Session rebate. While the amount of each rebate is different, the qualifications and process to get them are the...
Stamp prices going up this week: How much will Forever Stamp cost?
The price of a Forever Stamp is set to go up this week. Starting Sunday, Jan. 22, the U.S. Postal Service will increase the prices of some postage by 4.2%. That change means a Forever Stamp will go by 3 cents, from 60 cents to 63 cents. Stamp prices last...
New IRS rates will give taxpayers thousands more in deductions
Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently around 8 percent in the state of California. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023.
Comments / 0