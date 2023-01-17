Read full article on original website
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Two Regal Cinemas movie theaters in Philly suburbs to close
Cineworld, the struggling parent company of Regal Cinemas, soon will close 39 movie theaters nationwide, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, as it moves through the bankruptcy process. The Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Bucks County, and the Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Montgomery County, will lose their leases...
Celebrate Valentine's Day sipping Champagne and solving a murder mystery in Old City
Couples looking for an atypical Valentine's Day dinner should head to Stratus Rooftop Lounge for a masquerade-themed murder mystery. On Friday, Feb. 10, couples will enjoy a four-course meal paired with Champagne while they investigate a case put on by The Murder Mystery Co. At the end of the night, they'll learn who the killer was while sipping cocktails and eating dessert. The event begins at 7 p.m.
Jerry Blavat — legendary DJ, hitmaker, champion of Philly Sound and Jersey shore mainstay – dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, the Philadelphia radio DJ, performer and music influencer who danced as a teen in the early days of "American Bandstand" and was known to his fans as "The Geator with the Heater," has died at age 82. After dispelling rumors of his death, which circulated on social media...
Philly Pops evicted from Kimmel Center for failing to make $520,000 payment
The Kimmel Cultural Campus cut off its relationship with Philly Pops on Friday afternoon after warning the ensemble that it must pay its debts or face eviction. All upcoming Philly Pops performances have been suspended while the group restructures its business model and gains financial security, the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center said in a message posted to its website.
School District of Philadelphia suing the city over building safety requirement law
The School District of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit with the city over safety inspection legislation that could threaten the opening of schools this fall. The law, which passed in City Council and was signed by Mayor Jim Kenney in June 2022, requires one-third of the school district's schools to be inspected for asbestos and lead paint and for the water quality to be tested by Aug. 1, with another third of schools tested in 2024 and the final third checked by 2025.
Cobbs Creek Golf Course receives zoning approval despite environmental concerns
The Cobbs Creek Foundation jumped another hurdle to restoring the historic Philadelphia golf course now owned by the city. This week, the Philadelphia City Planning Commission voted to approve exemptions allowing the golf course to construct taller buildings and clear them from restrictions on steep slopes, a provision to prevent runoffs and erosion. Ultimately the bill has to be approved by City Council and signed by Mayor Jim Kenney.
