Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Is a mildly pithy tweet from Phil Mickelson a sign he might get back in the mix on social media again?
If there’s one thing we lament about Phil Mickelson and the awkward place he now holds in professional golf after defecting from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf League last summer, it’s the lack of playful commentary he once authored on his social-media accounts. Before the controversial comments that changed public perceptions on Lefty as he transitioned to the upstart Saudi-backed circuit, the six-time major champion had developed a humorous persona on Twitter, becoming a fun follow as he answered questions and fueled debate with combination of wit and snark.
Greg Norman fires back at Tiger Woods in LIV Golf controversy: 'He doesn't know the facts'
Appearing on Fox News Channel, Norman denied Woods' comments would cause dissention within LIV, addressed concerns about Saudi investments, more.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf League WITHDRAW offer for potential recruit
One thing undeniable about the LIV Golf League is the secrecy that surrounds it. One of the biggest things the controversial tour likes to keep under wraps - apart from their finances - is the players they are targeting. Then when they are good and ready they'll announce their new...
golfmagic.com
Tyrrell Hatton on Tommy Fleetwood: "His whole vibe is completely pathetic!"
England's Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood were the stars of the show in the latest amusing content from the DP World Tour. We've already seen Hatton take part in anger management therapy alongside Ian Poulter, Eddie Pepperrell, Henrik Stenson and Matt Wallace in what will go down as a video for the ages.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 American Express
The easiest way for Jon Rahm, a man very much frustrated by how slow the Official World Golf Ranking reflects his recent play, to assure he jumps to No. 1 would be to win every tournament he starts. And if that sounds preposterous, well so does the fact that the 28-year-old Spaniard entered the week having recorded eight top-10 finishes in nine worldwide starts since last August, including three wins in his last five starts—and still only sits at just No. 4 in the ranking.
golfmagic.com
Judge set to make HUGE RULING after PGA accuse LIV of "cherry-picking" info
Unsurprisingly, LIV Golf have become deadlocked with the PGA Tour in a fight for information in the antitrust lawsuit. We are sure by now you have heard the controversial series is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF]. PIF and its boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan can't agree on the production...
Golf.com
‘I feel ya captain’: Phil Mickelson takes to Twitter to show love for ‘crazy’ move
The television analysts? They were confused. But Luke Donald? Though his move was daring, he was clear. And Phil Mickelson? He loved every bit of it. “It was the right play. I feel ya captain,” the embattled six-time major champion wrote on Twitter, adding a thumbs-up emoji after the first sentence, and a sunglasses emoji after the second.
Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
Golf Digest
Are you bad at reading putts? Jordan Spieth's coach has some great advice
The image is one we've seen time and time and time again. A player, on the green, crouches down behind his ball and reads the putt. Once they settle on how they think the ball is going to break, they step into their putt. But for most golfers, the story...
This Wholesome Accessory on Rickie Fowler’s Bag Is Also a Huge Flex
Fowler gave a nod to his one-year-old daughter with this accessory.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The best women’s golfers in the world will not only be playing more in 2023 on the LPGA Tour, but playing for more. As the LPGA’s 74th season kicked off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, it marked the first of 35 events with a record total of $101.4 million in prize payouts up for grabs over the course of the year.
Golf Digest
Why players are wearing ribbons this week in Abu Dhabi to honor a fellow tour pro
ABU DHABI — All week, players, caddies and officials at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship have been wearing black ribbons in memory of the late Barry Lane. It is a touching tribute that will continue during Sunday’s final round at Yas Links and will be repeated at next week’s Dubai Desert Classic. The popular Englishman passed away after a short illness in December at the age of 62.
golfmagic.com
Luke Donald on Poulter and Stenson? "No captain has had to deal with this"
Luke Donald says he's "not too worried" what his European side will look like in Rome as he reacted to Ian Poulter's suggestion he may snub the Ryder Cup after a year of acrimony. Donald, 45, replaced Henrik Stenson as Ryder Cup Europe captain in August following the Swede's remarkable...
Golf.com
Jon Rahm can’t get to World No. 1 this week, but someone behind him can
Jon Rahm just can’t catch a break when it comes to the Official World Golf Rankings. The World No. 4 and winner earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions continued his recent strong play to start this week’s American Express. He opened with back-to-back rounds of 64 to start the third round in second alone, two strokes behind rookie leader Davis Thompson.
Golf Digest
A leaderboard bursting with major winners—Lowry, Molinari, Harrington—promises a wild Sunday in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI — In Scotland, golf fans would be calling this a “right guddle,” a wild, out-of-control, tightly packed battle with an indeterminate, impossible-to-predict conclusion. Perhaps golf fans in the United Arab Emirates will start calling it the same as they brace for a doozy of a finish at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. With 18 holes to play over the Yas Links layout, as many as 19 players are within four shots of the 13-under-par lead held by Min Woo Lee, Francesco Molinari and Shane Lowry.
Golf Digest
Steve Stricker wins by 6 shots in Hawaii and the rest of the Champions Tour should be very afraid
It took only a single tournament into the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season for a frontrunner to emerge, the player to beat from here on out. Steve Stricker put down that marker on Saturday with his victory in the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Golf Digest
Aussie Lucas Herbert downplays potential clash between LIV and PGA Tour golfers at upcoming Saudi International
If you don’t count a pro-am that Lucas Herbert won in his hometown in Australia in early January, the 27-year-old’s 2023 debut will come at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic later this month, an event he won in 2020. After that, the 2021 Bermuda Championship winner will make his first PGA Tour start of the year at the WM Phoenix Open in early February. In between, though, Herbert will be one of three PGA Tour members who are allowed to tee it up in the Saudi International, a $5 million event on the Asian Tour that is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which also is the financial backer of LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
You won't believe how much these Tiger Woods cards are going for
Another year and another piece of Tiger Woods memorabilia is on track to fetch an enormous sum at auction. Yet, this time the collectible isn’t a ball or club that played a pivotal role in one of his historic moments. Instead, Golden Age Auctions is listing what they say are the “best of the best” Tiger golf cards.
Comments / 0