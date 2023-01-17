Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Want to try the burger from the 'The Menu'? You can at Irv's Burgers
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — West Hollywood cult favorite Irv’s Burgers struck up a partnership with Searchlight Pictures to serve the burger made famous in the hit movie “The Menu,” starring Ralph Fiennes. “The Menu” burger will be offered to customers at Irv’s through the rest of...
spectrumnews1.com
Half-dozen SoCal Regal Cinemas set to close due to chain’s bankruptcy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain’s parent company winds its way through bankruptcy. According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters...
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
spectrumnews1.com
LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the latest mass shooting tragedy in an American community. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the...
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD Chief Moore bans most displays of 'thin blue line' flag
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has issued a ban forbidding department personnel from sporting the “thin blue line” patch on their uniforms and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles, it was reported Saturday. Moore also ordered the “thin blue line” flag to...
spectrumnews1.com
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
spectrumnews1.com
Rep. Judy Chu on strength of community after SoCal mass shooting
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., joined Spectrum News 1's Nikki Kay and Amrit Singh to discuss the strength of the Monterey Park community in the wake of the mass shooting that left 10 dead and 10 wounded. "We are a resilliant community that I've lived in...
spectrumnews1.com
City of Long Beach awards $6M to develop affordable housing
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The city of Long Beach announced Friday it has awarded $6.1 million in loans overseen by its nonprofit Long Beach Community Investment Company for two firms to purchase and develop affordable rental housing for those experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless. "This funding...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
spectrumnews1.com
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin announced on Facebook that he has married his “longtime love” in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday.
spectrumnews1.com
José Huizar pleads guilty to racketeering, tax evasion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
