Officer Fired In A Tennessee Police Sex Scandal & She Had 'Wild' Affairs With 6 Colleagues

city have shrunk recently after several of its members were either fired or suspended following an internal sex scandal.

In December 2022, a human resources investigation of the sketchy goings-on of the La Vergne Police Department revealed one officer, Maegan Hall, had several intimate relations with her colleagues. This included, but was not limited to some very passionate happenings even on the job.

As reported first by WTVF, an internal investigation revealed that Police Officer Maegan Hall “engaged in sexual relationships” with fellow officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay, Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Lewis Powell, Sgt. Ty McGowan, and Det. Seneca Shields.

These affairs were alleged to have taken place not just at hotels, on a boat, and during work parties, but also in the workplace.

After receiving an anonymous tip on December 12, 2022, La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole launched an investigation into Hall's purported intimate relations with her co-workers.

“I want to be clear that the actions of a few do not represent this department as a whole,” La Vergne Police Chief Burrel Davis said in a statement, per USA Today.

“This situation is being addressed internally with our staff, we are bringing in counselors to help our officers work through these circumstances, and we will continue to provide the most professional protection as possible for this community.”

La Vergne Scandal Social Media Reaction

For the past two weeks, the misconduct has taken social media by storm, earning all types of reactions.

A lot of people are commenting on every post on the LVPD's Facebook to share their jokes about the scandal, even if the post has nothing to do with Hall or any of the officers involved. Some are even asking if the squad is currently hiring.

TikToker Christian Tori joked in his viral clip, with over 400K views, that the department "definitely know how to work as a team."

"If I were her I would just move to a new country at this point," one TikToker commented, referring to Hall.

One tweet with 15.2 million views and over 6,000 retweets, however, said the cops were "going to hell" for their relations with Hall.

Another Twitter user responded with a Thanos-style meme of Hall wearing an infinity gauntlet, with each stone being an officer she was found to be having an affair with.