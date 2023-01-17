Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 5pm Tuesday, heavy snow forecast for Denver, northeast Colorado

Death, taxes, and underperforming hyped snowstorms!. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's jump in. First, let's look at snowfall totals through 7am Wednesday morning. There's been a fair amount of grumbling online about the low snowfall totals in some spots, and in some cases rightfully so! We're almost certain to end up low in many of the spots we were most concerned about, primarily locations along and west of I-25 through the Denver area. Still, we aren't quite done yet! We suspect many of you are still see snow flying outside your window, and there's still enough left in the system that we expect many folks (not everyone) will ultimately get within at least the low-range of our forecast by the end of the day if you haven't already.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO