ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 5pm Tuesday, heavy snow forecast for Denver, northeast Colorado

By Brendan Heberton
weather5280.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
COLORADO STATE
weather5280.com

Denver area snowfall totals; What went right and what went wrong with the forecast as storm slowly exits

Death, taxes, and underperforming hyped snowstorms!. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's jump in. First, let's look at snowfall totals through 7am Wednesday morning. There's been a fair amount of grumbling online about the low snowfall totals in some spots, and in some cases rightfully so! We're almost certain to end up low in many of the spots we were most concerned about, primarily locations along and west of I-25 through the Denver area. Still, we aren't quite done yet! We suspect many of you are still see snow flying outside your window, and there's still enough left in the system that we expect many folks (not everyone) will ultimately get within at least the low-range of our forecast by the end of the day if you haven't already.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Durango area gets 30 inches of snow

This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday

COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

I-25 northbound back open near Mead after serious crash

MEAD, Colo. — Crews responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of the Denver metro area. The interstate reopened about 3:30 p.m. The crash was near Colorado 66, which is Exit 243 to Longmont and Platteville. It involved two semi-trucks...
MEAD, CO
9News

Schools across Colorado closed due to snow

DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado

Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy