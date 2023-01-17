Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 5pm Tuesday, heavy snow forecast for Denver, northeast Colorado

Read full article on original website
weather5280.com
Southeast Colorado sees heavy snow tonight; late weekend storm could bring accumulating snow to Denver area
Our rather active weather pattern continues as we head into the weekend with two systems taking aim at the state and delivering, in some cases, heavy snowfall to parts of the region. The first system works its way through the Four Corners today and into Southeast Colorado by Friday evening....
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
12 inches of snow to hit particularly dry Colorado region
Part of Colorado that's behind on snowpack this season (and experiencing drought) is about to get hit with significant snow, with 'winter storm warnings' already posted by the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, a large portion of southeast Colorado should expect up to 12 inches of snow (with...
weather5280.com
Denver area snowfall totals for January 17 - 18 storm; another round of snow headed for Colorado
Still, we aren't quite done yet! We suspect many of you are still see snow flying outside your window, and there's still enough left in the system that we expect many folks (not everyone) will ultimately get within at least the low-range of our forecast by the end of the day if you haven't already.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
Denver weather: More snow and lots of cold on the way
Our recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances in Denver weather later this week and over the weekend.
weather5280.com
Denver area snowfall totals; What went right and what went wrong with the forecast as storm slowly exits
Death, taxes, and underperforming hyped snowstorms!. There's a lot to get to this morning, so let's jump in. First, let's look at snowfall totals through 7am Wednesday morning. There's been a fair amount of grumbling online about the low snowfall totals in some spots, and in some cases rightfully so! We're almost certain to end up low in many of the spots we were most concerned about, primarily locations along and west of I-25 through the Denver area. Still, we aren't quite done yet! We suspect many of you are still see snow flying outside your window, and there's still enough left in the system that we expect many folks (not everyone) will ultimately get within at least the low-range of our forecast by the end of the day if you haven't already.
Say it ain’t snow! Colorado winter storm makes it into the record books
The Denver area was walloped with a decent amount of snow during a two-day snowfall event that moved into the area Tuesday evening and planted itself into the January weather record books.
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
KDVR.com
Durango area gets 30 inches of snow
This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. This part of Colorado got buried in powder. Alex Rose reports. Denver weather: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Sunshine is back across the Front Range Thursday morning with clouds pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours. Small chances for...
What caused the snowstorm to shift?
Snow totals for this winter storm will be on the lower side in the metro area for a few reasons, the track and dry air.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Between 6-10 inches of snow fell with this storm, next storm arrives Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the eastern plains Colorado until 11 p.m. Wednesday. Skies clear tonight.
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
I-25 northbound back open near Mead after serious crash
MEAD, Colo. — Crews responded to a serious crash Friday afternoon that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 north of the Denver metro area. The interstate reopened about 3:30 p.m. The crash was near Colorado 66, which is Exit 243 to Longmont and Platteville. It involved two semi-trucks...
Snowstorm timeline: What to expect Tuesday and Wednesday
Heavy snow will arrive to the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening.
9News
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
