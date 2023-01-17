Gallatin County Commissioners Accept Petitions Calling Formation of Urban Transportation District Public Hearing on Proposal Set for Jan. 31

Read full article on original website
bozemanmagazine.com
Gallatin County 911 Records Resuming Regular Public Office Hours
The Gallatin County 911 Records Division is resuming regular public office hours this week. Since October, due to short staffing, the records department has been closing to the public at 3 PM each business day to enable staff to catch up on records requests. The department is now fully staffed,...
explorebigsky.com
Bozeman Health drafts plans for undeveloped land around Highland Glen
Bozeman Health has started drafting plans on how to develop “vibrant and sustainable neighborhoods” on undeveloped agricultural land it owns across Highland Boulevard from the Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, according to an announcement released Wednesday morning. The drafting follows six months of public comment on the...
bozemanmagazine.com
Sensitive Lands Plan Team Launches ‘Love Your Land’ Open House
Agencies from across Gallatin Valley ask the public for input on vision and values. BOZEMAN—The Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan team invites all to attend a kickoff event. The Love Your Land Open House will take place Jan. 31, 2023 at the River Rock Event Center (101 River Rock Road, Belgrade) between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to stop by any time during the event.
bozemanmagazine.com
HRDC’s Annual Fundraiser Extended to January 31 to Boost Proceeds Available to Help Those Struggling to Make Ends Meet
Bozeman – The UnGala, HRDC’s yearly December fundraiser, has been extended to the end of January. One hundred percent of the money raised is used to support the area’s greatest needs including emergency shelter, affordable housing support, food insecurity, programming for seniors, energy assistance, and more. Kristin...
Local post offices still facing challenges
Even in the new year, the Baxter Lane Post Office is still facing challenges. Bozeman resident, Margaret Treat, shared her experience with this Bozeman Post Office.
NBCMontana
Fatal crash reported on I-90 near Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation reports a crash of a commercial vehicle in the eastbound driving lane of I-90, at mile marker 309.1. Montana Highway Patrol's crash map indicates the crash involves a fatality, and was reported at 3:53 a.m. NBC Montana will update this story as...
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for attempted transfer of obscene material to minor
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor. Aric Collin Normile, 42, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to attempting to send obscene images to a minor during an undercover investigation. The U.S. Attorney's...
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In
Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
ypradio.org
Iconic boot repair shop moves out of downtown Bozeman
After nearly three decades in downtown Bozeman, an iconic boot repair shop has moved. Owner, manager and "Head Repair Guy" Jeff Carter says the store’s last day downtown was Christmas Eve. “It wasn’t that our rent went up — but it was just like [the landlords said] we bought...
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
thesignpostwsu.com
The shot heard around Missoula
The Big Sky Conference is no stranger to deeply-rooted rivalries. However, few match the history and passion surrounding Weber State University and the University of Montana men’s basketball. “I took a visit to Montana before I came to Weber this past spring,” Wildcat guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said. “I...
406mtsports.com
High school basketball rankings: Class C girls teams flexing their muscles to perfection
BOZEMAN — With the high school basketball postseason just a month away, here's a remarkable stat:. Four Class C girls teams have an odds-on chance to finish the regular season unbeaten. Top-ranked Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (11-0), No. 3 Plentywood (9-0), No. 4 Manhattan Christian (10-0) and No. 5 Chinook (9-0) remain unblemished and have a fairly clear path to perfection, though Manhattan Christian will have to find its way through No. 6 Twin Bridges (10-1) on Jan. 27.
