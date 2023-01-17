Read full article on original website
Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
Another pedestrian killed on SAME Orange County street where a woman died two days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
Briefing Room: Riverside deputy dies responding to domestic violence call
Unbelievably, I’m back with more devastating news this week. Just two weeks after Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was murdered in the line of duty, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office suffered another tragic loss. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun responded to a call...
Orange County man arrested on gun, drug charges in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A man was arrested Wednesday evening on drug and gun charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 7:30 p.m. to Holt Avenue and Weber Street regarding a disturbance call and identified the occupants of a white SUV as possible suspects, said Cpl. Luis Jimenez.
Victim Found Fatally Shot at Intersection in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was shot and killed at an intersection in the city of Palmdale Wednesday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m., Jan. 18, regarding a gunshot victim at the intersection of Avenue Q-3 and 11th Street East. A male victim was found by deputies upon arrival.
1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park
A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
Pedestrian killed in Santa Ana hit-and-run
The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Wednesday night. The collision just after 8 p.m. left a pedestrian in the roadway in the 2800 block of West 1st Street, police said in a news release. That pedestrian, who has […]
Irvine man dies after Seal Beach officer-involved shooting
Seal Beach police officers responding to a report of a suspicious person fatally shot an Irvine man Monday night.At about 9:36 p.m., Seal Beach police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Old Ranch Road.Arriving officers located a man and confronted him. Police said the man produced a gun, whereupon an officer-involved shooting occurred.The man, described as a 47-year-old Irvine resident, was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.No officers were injured.Seal Beach police and Orange County sheriff's personnel were on scene investigating Tuesday morning.
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach
The chase ended in Long Beach when the vehicle's occupants ran away but were arrested shortly after, according to authorities. The post 4 men arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery after chase ends in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man is held on assault charge
A 30-year-old Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday by Huntington Beach police on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the arrestee was identified as Scott Catalano. At around noon, officers responded to reports of a shooting...
Orange County man killed by police in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported.
Man charged with impersonating an officer after arrest at Santa Clarita Courthouse
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s concern after observing a green 2006 Ford Crown Victoria resembling a law enforcement vehicle in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Courthouse led to several charges set for court next month. On July 11, the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Christopher...
Man Killed in Crash in HB
An 80-year-old man was killed in a crash in Huntington Beach Thursday. The crash occurred about 9 a.m. at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue, police said. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that collided with a Porsche Panamera, police said.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
Man wanted for crashing car, dump truck into estranged wife's home
Authorities were seeking the public’s help today to find a man who allegedly crashed a car and a dump truck into the garage of his estranged wife’s home over the weekend.
