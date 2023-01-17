Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Here are the companies that have laid off employees this year -- so far
CNN — Just this week, Alphabet, Google's parent company, Microsoft and Vox Media announced layoffs that will affect more than 22,000 workers. Their moves follow on the heels of job cuts earlier this month at Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce. More companies are expected to do the same as firms that aggressively hired over the last two years slam on the brakes, and in many cases shift into reverse.
WRAL
Did the economy end 2022 with a bang or a whimper?
CNN — Recession alarm bells are sounding. But are they premature?. Yes, retail sales tumbled in December as inflation took its toll on consumers. The manufacturing sector is contracting. And several prominent CEOs are talking about the increased likelihood of a downturn during recent quarterly earnings conference calls. But...
WRAL
Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers
CNN — One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga. A judge ruled that the bankrupt crypto platform could retain Sullivan & Cromwell as legal counsel, overruling objections from FTX customers who accused the firm of conflicts of interest.
WRAL
12K Google employees laid off as tech companies regroup
Tech layoffs continued this week, with layoffs at Google, Microsoft, nCino, and other companies. How will North Carolina be affected?
Comments / 0