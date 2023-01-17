CNN — Just this week, Alphabet, Google's parent company, Microsoft and Vox Media announced layoffs that will affect more than 22,000 workers. Their moves follow on the heels of job cuts earlier this month at Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Salesforce. More companies are expected to do the same as firms that aggressively hired over the last two years slam on the brakes, and in many cases shift into reverse.

