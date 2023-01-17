Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River
The flood advisory for the North Platte River at North Platte, continues. The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday evening and updated at 10 a.m. on Saturday. "An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river," reads the advisory. The river was...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Public-private partnership founded North Platte
It seems evident — with Tuesday’s City Council meeting being merely the latest reminder — that North Platte will argue indefinitely over whether its local governments have any proper role in addressing our town’s economic needs. Let’s at least take note, however, of what might be...
North Platte Telegraph
Plainsmen release 2023 schedule
The North Platte Plainsmen released their 2023 schedule on Friday. This is the Plainsmen’s second season in North Platte after finishing 31-21 in their inaugural go-round. The regular season begins May 23 when North Platte travels to Gering to start a three-game series against the Pioneers. The home opener is on May 29, also against the Pioneers in a two-game series.
North Platte Telegraph
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo Feb. 1-2; beer garden added this year
The 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Expo will be Feb. 1-2 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. This year, for the first time, it will include a beer garden from 3-6 p.m. on the first day. “The expo will showcase 100 vendors ... from state-of-the-art technology,...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Recreation Center pool to close Jan. 26 for high school meet
The North Platte Recreation Center pool will close to the public at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 for the rest of the day. The North Platte High School swim team is hosting its annual dual against McCook High School. For more information, call 308-535-6772.
North Platte Telegraph
Twin Rivers warehouse replat on North Platte Planning Commission agenda
The North Platte Planning Commission Tuesday will consider recommending a replat at Twin Rivers Business Park to split several warehouses at its northern end into separate lots. Panel members also will elect 2023 officers and discuss possible minor changes to the city’s recently updated residential zoning regulations. The meeting...
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey girls, St. Pat's boys advance to SPVA Finals
Emma Hall scored 17 points as the Hershey girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 48-40 on Friday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals at North Platte Community College. Hershey faces Bridgeport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at NPCC. “We came out and we knew it was going to be a tough...
North Platte Telegraph
Head Start taking applications for 2023-24
Applications for the North Platte Head Start program for the 2023-24 school year are open. Parents with a preschool child age 3 or 4 can contact Community Action Partnership of Mid Nebraska, North Platte Head Start at the following addresses or phone numbers:. North Platte full day part year, 1600...
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners to consider dedication plat for Fairway Estates roads
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a dedication plat for Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive at Monday’s regular meeting. The board approved acquiring the roads on Sept. 19, 2022. Deputy County Attorney said at that time the state statute requires the county to...
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health The Gift Box donates more than $60K to foundation
The Gift Box at Great Plains Health provided more than $60,000 for the hospital’s Care Foundation. The Great Plains Health Care Foundation received a $62,500 gift from 2022 sales from The Gift Box, operated by the Great Plains Health Volunteer Auxiliary. The amount is the largest annual donation in...
Comments / 0