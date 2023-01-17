ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

15th annual 'Big Blue Slam' blood drive kicks off next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the "Big Blue Slam." It's an annual blood drive competition between Kentucky and Florida, the week of the two schools' basketball game. Starting next week, UK fans can show their support by going to a Kentucky Blood Center to donate. There are...
LEXINGTON, KY
Mark Wahlberg visiting Louisville to unveil new tequila line at Liquor Barn on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2023 official poster 'Spirit of Kentucky'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled its official poster for this year's Derby Festival on Friday. The "Spirit of Kentucky" is designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil. The vibrant poster features a colorful sky with layers of the Pegasus, the signature symbol of the festival, and other familiar images including fireworks and hot air balloons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST. * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. expected, with locally higher amounts close to 4 inches. possible. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north. central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until noon EST...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow begins Jan. 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
LA GRANGE, KY
PG&J's Dog Park Bar in the Highlands celebrates 2-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party. PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage. There was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville police searching for endangered 13-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY

