wdrb.com
15th annual 'Big Blue Slam' blood drive kicks off next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's almost time for the "Big Blue Slam." It's an annual blood drive competition between Kentucky and Florida, the week of the two schools' basketball game. Starting next week, UK fans can show their support by going to a Kentucky Blood Center to donate. There are...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Cold stretch stops Louisville women in 63-51 loss to No. 20 N.C. State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – No need for any deep analysis on this one. Don’t need a clipboard or any sideline experience to diagnose the main problem for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team in Sunday’s 63-51 loss to No. 20 North Carolina State before a crowd of 11,175 in the KFC Yum! Center.
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visiting Louisville to unveil new tequila line at Liquor Barn on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is getting into the tequila business in Kentucky. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila, and he will be in Louisville on Saturday to sign bottles at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The signing will not include any personal memorabilia.
wdrb.com
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2023 official poster 'Spirit of Kentucky'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled its official poster for this year's Derby Festival on Friday. The "Spirit of Kentucky" is designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil. The vibrant poster features a colorful sky with layers of the Pegasus, the signature symbol of the festival, and other familiar images including fireworks and hot air balloons.
wdrb.com
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST. * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. expected, with locally higher amounts close to 4 inches. possible. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north. central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until noon EST...
wdrb.com
Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown to close, reopen in April as new Parlour Pizza location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentuckiana pizzeria will soon have a new brand and new name. Chubby Ray's in Jeffersontown is being purchased by Craft Culture Concepts and will reopen the space as Parlour Pizza, the area's fifth location. Chubby Ray's owner Ray Perkin says after 30 years it's time...
wdrb.com
Beshear to proclaim January 'Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's governor is setting aside an entire month -- yes, you read that right, not just a day, but an entire month -- to honor Louisville's favorite canine. According to a news release from the office of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the governor is scheduled to...
wdrb.com
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
wdrb.com
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow begins Jan. 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories. The...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Meteorologist Hannah Strong discusses possible wintry mix moving into area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meteorologist Hannah Strong answers questions about a wintry mix moving into the area on Sunday morning. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Language line helping Louisville MetroSafe call takers connect 911 calls to interpreters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 911 operators in Louisville are helping ensure language barriers don't keep callers from getting the help they need. According to Sara Sparks, a 911 call taker with the city's MetroSafe call center, there is a "language line" which connects to an interpreter. "[If] English is not...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass World of Wheels brings the winter custom car show back to the Kentucky Exposition Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Custom cars return to the Kentucky Exposition Center during the winter. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show before it opens. Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Car Show debuted last year and returns Saturday, January 21st and continues Sunday, January...
wdrb.com
La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
wdrb.com
PG&J's Dog Park Bar in the Highlands celebrates 2-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog bar celebrated its two-year anniversary on Saturday with a party. PG&J's Dog Park Bar became Louisville's first dog park bar when it opened in January 2021. The dog bar is located at 800 Baxter Avenue in an old auto repair garage. There was...
wdrb.com
Amid surge of violence, Louisville nonprofit program supporting children, parents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has started the year on a violent stretch with 13 homicides in the first 15 days. Parents of children impacted by gun violence are using a Louisville-based nonprofit, Christopher 2X Game Changers, to support children. Stev'e Clayton and her father spent time together after school...
wdrb.com
Possible human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police found what they believe are human remains in a field in Boyle County. Troopers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Friday night. KSP said human skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. Perryville is...
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for endangered 13-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Portland on Sunday evening. Alaya Craft was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Portland Avenue around 6 p.m. Craft is 5-foot-2, 178 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair.
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
