Joe Buck closed his first 'MNF' season by mocking his fake feud with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt

Often times, the internet isn’t great at picking up on a joke. But even Joe Buck had reason to be surprised that the irony was lost amongst some viewers who thought he actually had a beef with his new ESPN colleague Scott Van Pelt.

Buck and Troy Aikman joined ESPN this season to add much-needed credibility to the Monday Night Football booth. After the conclusion of each MNF game, Buck and Aikman would do a live interview with Van Pelt for the late edition of SportsCenter. While the live hit with SVP is almost always lighthearted, some fans evidently thought Buck was upset following the Week 16 Chargers-Colts broadcast.

Buck jokingly took issue with Van Pelt only having one question for him. It was all clearly in jest, but it was enough to have Buck address the exchange following Monday’s Cowboys-Bucs NFC Wild Card matchup.

Buck said:

“First of all, a couple weeks ago, you and I had a thing. We’re always playing around, you were the only guy I knew at ESPN before I came there, so let’s just put that to bed. And secondly, it’s been a great first year at ESPN.”

Aikman even kept the joke going by saying he was glad that the two were talking again before offering his thoughts on the Cowboys win. Classic Troy — always playing peacekeeper.

Fans did enjoy that exchange — even if the first “feud” was obviously a joke.

This was how Twitter reacted

Honestly, that was a great way to close their first year with ESPN — that fake beef needed to be squashed.