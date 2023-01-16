ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucmathletics.com

Track and Field Set to Host UCM Invitational Friday

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -- University of Central Missouri Mules and Jennies track and field is scheduled to host its first home meet of the 2022-23 Indoor Season Friday, Jan. 20, inside the UCM Multipurpose Building. What: UCM Invitational. Where: Warrensburg, Mo. | Multipurpose Building. When: Friday, Jan. 20 | Field events...
WARRENSBURG, MO
ucmathletics.com

No. 5 Jennies Basketball Ventures to Northwest Missouri Thursday, Missouri Western Saturday

Tip-Off No. 5-ranked Central Missouri Jennies basketball (15-0, 11-0 MIAA) is scheduled to travel to Northwest Missouri (9-7, 4-6 MIAA) Thursday, Jan. 19, and Missouri Western (15-4, 9-2 MIAA) Saturday, Jan. 21, for a pair of MIAA road games. UCM will face the Northwest Missouri Bearcats at 5:30 p.m. Thursday inside Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Mo., before taking on the Missouri Western Griffons at 1:30 p.m. Saturday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Mo.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Shed Season Has Arrived In Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – While Missouri’s deer season has come to an end, area residents still have an opportunity to take part in a postseason tradition, called shed hunting. Shelby County Conservation Agent Kevin Lockard explains the process…. Lockard adds there are particular places you can find these shed antlers:
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Camden County teen seriously injured in rollover crash west of Warrensburg

A Camden County teen is seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl from Camdenton was driving a pickup truck on Highway 50, at NW 601st Road, about seven miles west of Warrensburg, Monday afternoon, when she tried to pass another vehicle. The Patrol says the pickup truck began to skid, ran off the left side of the road into the median, and began to overturn. The vehicle continued to overturn into the eastbound lanes off the highway and off the shoulder of the road, hitting a guardrail.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Calhoun School Board Drops High School

The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
CALHOUN, MO
kttn.com

Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man in Clay County Court This Afternoon on Felony Pair

A Lawson man will appear in Clay County Court this afternoon on two felony charges. Court documents say David Andrew Strohm faces felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk, and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk. Records list the two charges...
LAWSON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri truck driver sentenced for fatal wreck

CALIFORNIA, Mo. and ATLANTA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri truck driver, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter following a deadly crash, avoided prison time. According to court documents, Joseph Harrington, 34, of Atlanta, Missouri, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The judge gave Harrington a four-year sentence, but...
ATLANTA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy