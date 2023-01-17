ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis Love III will serve as vice captain to Zach Johnson at 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

By Riley Hamel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeYNw_0kHh1nBc00

U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson has selected Davis Love III to serve as a vice captain for the 2023 matches, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

“I’ve been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III’s passion for the event is unmatched,” Johnson said in a release. “As I thought about the 2023 U.S. Team and those who we’d ask to serve as a Vice Captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals. I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the U.S. Team works to retain the Ryder Cup.”

Love’s Ryder Cup resume includes two stints as captain (2012, 2016) and six appearances as a player.

“The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a Vice Captain in Italy in 2023,” said Love in a release. “Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named Captain, and I’m ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire U.S. Team to win in September.”

In September 2022, Love led the U.S. side to victory at the Presidents Cup.

As of now, the six automatic qualifiers for the U.S. team are Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young and Dustin Johnson. It’s unknown if Johnson will be eligible for the event due to his ties with LIV Golf.

