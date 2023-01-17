ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Card Announced For Keiji Muto Retirement Show At Tokyo Dome

Promotions come together for Keiji Muto. Keiji Muto will compete in his final match event on February 21 when he takes on Tetsuya Naito at his retirement show at the Tokyo Dome. The full lineup features cross-promotional matches including IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on GHC Heavyweight Champion...
KiLynn King: AEW Return, NWA Work, Free Agency, Mickie James | Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks to KiLynn King, who has worked AEW, NWA, IMPACT and more. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022

Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
KiLynn King: I'm Still A Free Agent, I'm On The Ride To See What Happens

KiLynn King recalls how she landed her match at NJPW Rumble in 44th Street and discusses her future. In the past, King was a regular on AEW, as she often competed on AEW Dark. Once her opportunities started to dwindle, she explored her options elsewhere, and she became a featured member of the NWA's women's division. King has continued to receive more opportunities with other companies. One breakout moment came when she worked NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him

Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX

Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring

Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
Rock Off The Island? Sami's Tribal Court | Tim & Joel Pod 1/22/23

Tim & Joel are going to Tribal Court to defend Sami Zayn on a new Tim & Joel Call It In The Ring!. "30 Days of Rock or No Rock." Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Keiji Muto To Face Tetsuya Naito In His Last Match On 2/21

Keiji Muto's last match is set. At the end of NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17 in Yokohoma Arena, Keiji Muto entered the ring and announced he has chosen Tetsuya Naito to be his last opponent on February 21 in the Tokyo Dome. Naito, who was attempting to leave after defeating Kenoh...
