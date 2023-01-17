Read full article on original website
Full Card Announced For Keiji Muto Retirement Show At Tokyo Dome
Promotions come together for Keiji Muto. Keiji Muto will compete in his final match event on February 21 when he takes on Tetsuya Naito at his retirement show at the Tokyo Dome. The full lineup features cross-promotional matches including IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada taking on GHC Heavyweight Champion...
KiLynn King: AEW Return, NWA Work, Free Agency, Mickie James | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to KiLynn King, who has worked AEW, NWA, IMPACT and more. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
WWE Had Plans For Edge And Beth Phoenix As Of Late 2022
Edge hasn't officially returned to WWE since his latest absence started, but the company already had some plans in order for him months ago. Fightful Select has learned that as of late November, WWE had Edge penciled in for the first couple of PLE events of the year. As Fightful Select had reported on a Q&A show upon his hiatus, the working plan was for Edge to take on Finn Balor upon his return to pick up their long-running feud, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that they'd be competing at Royal Ruble. Edge's limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out. We can also confirm WrestlingNews.co's report that as of that point (ahead of Survivor Series) it was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.
KiLynn King: I'm Still A Free Agent, I'm On The Ride To See What Happens
KiLynn King recalls how she landed her match at NJPW Rumble in 44th Street and discusses her future. In the past, King was a regular on AEW, as she often competed on AEW Dark. Once her opportunities started to dwindle, she explored her options elsewhere, and she became a featured member of the NWA's women's division. King has continued to receive more opportunities with other companies. One breakout moment came when she worked NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, where she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Crowbar Talks His AEW Dark Match Against Joey Janela, Says Janela Requested To Work With Him
Crowbar talks his match against Joey Janela on AEW Dark: Elevation. When wrestling legends are in the twilight of their career, they often become journeymen of some sorts. That is certainly the case for former WCW star Crowbar, who has been making his way around the wrestling scene in recent years. Crowbar, also known as Devon Storm, has made appearances in BEYOND Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling in 2022 alone.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
RJ City Gets Up Close With Ethan Page's Firm Knockers, John Cena Teases WWE 2K23 Cover | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 22, 2023:. - Ethan Page and his tight tits were the latest guests on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - Many content creators are teasing the reveal of the upcoming WWE 2K23 cover star, but John Cena can't seem to see who this year's cover star will be.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
Kazuchika Okada Would Like A Wrestling World Cup, Will Speak To Tony Khan And Triple H If Necessary
Kazuchika Okada wants a World Cup of wrestling. 2023 has opened plenty of forbidden doors as WWE talents like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura have competed for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. AEW has continued its partnership with NJPW with Kenny Omega competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and winning the IWGP United States Title.
Rocky Romero: A AEW/WWE/NJPW Supershow Would Be Amazing, You Could Do It At AT&T Stadium
Rocky Romero talks a potential supershow between WWE, AEW, and NJPW. Years before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view happened, fans around the world of wrestling were often dreaming about a crossover show between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Even before that, some fans wanted WWE to do a joint show with a number of other major companies.
AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21): Josh Bishop, Dominic Garrini In Action, Bar Fight
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Wasted Youth event on January 21 from The Outpost Concert Club in Kent, OH. The event aired on FITE Plus. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results and highlights are below. AIW Wasted Youth Results (1/21) - The Philly...
Rocky Romero Interview | Ace Steel Remembers Jay Briscoe | The Wrestling Perspective Podcast 1/22/23
Ace Steel joins The Wrestling Perspective Podcast for a short time to share stories about his friend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away on Tuesday, January 17th. Rocky Romero is the special guest this week on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast. Here are some topics discussed in this interview. - Rocky...
MLW Announces New Partnership With REELZ To Air 'MLW Underground' Every Tuesday Beginning On 2/7
MLW returns to "the underground" and finds a new home on TV. MLW Underground was once the flagship show of MLW when the promotion first premiered in 2002. featuring names like CM Punk and Raven with Joey Styles on the call, MLW Underground showcased what Major League Wrestling was capable of.
Cody Rhodes Picked Two NXT Stars To Help Him Return To The Ring
Cody Rhodes is on his way back and was recently working to get in-ring clearance. Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Cody Rhodes preparing for his return, he's been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare. Cody Rhodes (and his big ass bus) were both spotted at the Performance Center in late December, as were members of his family and team, including Brandi Rhodes.
Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Raw XXX Promo, Daniel Garcia Likes His New Wrestling Gear, | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. - Chris Jericho reacted to appearing on the promo for WWE Raw XXX. - Daniel Garcia is mad he lost to Action Andretti, but he's keeping the pants. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday, January 20, amassed...
NXT Level Up Results (1/20): Joe Gacy, Nikkita Lyons, Damon Kemp Compete
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/20) Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson. Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine,...
Rock Off The Island? Sami's Tribal Court | Tim & Joel Pod 1/22/23
Tim & Joel are going to Tribal Court to defend Sami Zayn on a new Tim & Joel Call It In The Ring!. "30 Days of Rock or No Rock." Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Keiji Muto To Face Tetsuya Naito In His Last Match On 2/21
Keiji Muto's last match is set. At the end of NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17 in Yokohoma Arena, Keiji Muto entered the ring and announced he has chosen Tetsuya Naito to be his last opponent on February 21 in the Tokyo Dome. Naito, who was attempting to leave after defeating Kenoh...
RJ City Has Not Seen Arn Anderson Since They Filmed Hey! (EW), Wants Jake Roberts On The Show
RJ City's Hey! (EW) is released every Sunday on AEW's YouTube channel and has featured names such as Saraya, William Regal, Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade, and more. Working with RJ allows these straight-lace personalities to let loose and adlib in ways that differ from your standard wrestling promo.
Maria Kanellis Says AEW Was The Best Situation For Her Family, Doesn't Hate WWE
After Ring of Honor went on hiatus following Final Battle 2021, Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Bennett joined IMPACT Wrestling. Their contracts with IMPACT ended in October 2022, leading to the duo, along with Matt Taven, to sign with AEW. Speaking to Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Maria explained...
