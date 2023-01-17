Read full article on original website
The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) -The road into the popular Box Canyon at Thousand Springs State Park west of Wendell has been closed off to vehicles while wintering eagles are in the area. Bald Eagles Wintering In Southern Idaho. Thousand Springs State Park made the decision to close off motorized travel into...
Snagging a fishing line on garbage is something that happens quite often. What begins as excitement for the person holding the pole can quickly turn to shock and disappointment. As was the case with a local man fishing near Pillar Falls recently. My mother tried to get me into fly...
When you drive around Twin Falls or any other town, you’ve probably spent time stuck in traffic trying to decipher personalized license plates. I’m not sure what’s more entertaining, the plates themselves or some of our really bad attempts at translations. They won’t let you put just...
The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
Comment Period Begins for Draft Environmental Impact for Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-day comment period is now open for the recently released draft environmental impact statement for a proposed wind turbine project that would span three Magic Valley counties. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released the draft for the Lava Ridge Wind Project that would build 400 power generating wind turbines on about 84,000 acres of mostly federal, but some state and private land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. The project is being spearheaded by Magic Valley Energy, LLC, part of LS Power, that has built numerous other wind and power project around the country, according to the company website. The draft impact statement is now open for public comment and available on the BLM website. “We appreciate the feedback we have received as this environmental impact statement has taken shape and look forward to additional input from the public and our stakeholders,” said BLM Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney. “The public's input at this point in the environmental impact statement process is critical to a thorough analysis–particularly considering such important issues as impacts to Tribes, the Minidoka National Historic site, greater sage-grouse and livestock grazing.” Public hearings online and in person will be scheduled within the 60-day period; dates and location will be announced later. There are three ways the public can comment on the environmental impact statement: through the BLM's ePlanning site HERE; email BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov; or by mail: “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, Project Manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352.
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Excavation is underway for a new campground in Jerome County just north of the Snake River Canyon. Crews are clearing the way for a 13 spot designated campground in the Snake River Canyon Park, accessible just east of the U.S. Highway 93 and Golf Course Road junction. The campground will adjoin the Morley Arbor Day-use area. Sue Williams, board member for the Snake River Canyon Park, says the campground is being built thanks to a $330,000 grant from the state RV license fee fund, "This will be the first designated campsite in the park and we are working on defining where others should be." Jerome County will match 18 percent of the grant, or about $58,000.
Millions of adolescent and adult Americans suffer from depression. Emotional distress can be brought on by the loss of a loved one, peer interactions, and a number of other realities of life, and it's the concern and support of strangers that sometimes makes all the difference to those who are hurting.
The weather is set to drop this weekend, and there is the potential for snow in the forecast. While that would usually damper some weekend plans, this weekend the colder weather and snow may make a certain event a tad bit better. It will add to the environment and will have you craving to attend and enjoy some of the delicious food and drinks that will be available. What event would be better with colder weather and where is it?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A proposed land swap between the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) and the City of Twin Falls is up for public comment at the City Council meeting for tonight (1/17). The Council will get a chance to hear from the public on the proposal to exchange an old fish hatchery for land held by the city on the college campus. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. while the public comment period will follow other agenda items tonight. In December the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap with CSI The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. A new Fire Station 2 is currently being constructed in the northwest part of town. Once the council hears from the public on the issue they can vote to approve or deny the proposal which only needs a majority vote.
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
Growing up in any era is hard, and many of us remember how tough it was being a teenager back in the day. There were bullies, homework, dates, parties, friends, and none of it seemed to be easy. Anxiety was high, the stress never left, and life was hard. While most think that their generation had it the toughest, there is an argument that teenagers today may have it harder than any generation before, and it may be leading to confusion for many of them. Navigating life as a teenager in these times isn't easy, and often adults struggle too. Teenagers are hard to read and hard to understand but the generation right now is more confusing than ever for adults to figure out.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police are looking for Angela Dawn Gwin, age 40, Case number 23000213, who has not been seen since Jan. 9 (Monday) in Twin Falls. If you have any information call TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-Classes at Gooding schools have been canceled due to a reported threat. The Gooding School District posted to social media that it had canceled and closed the elementary, middle, and high schools for Monday after a threat was reported late Sunday evening. According to District Superintendent Spencer Larsen, a middle school student had told a parent about a conversation involving a school shooting through a social media app and the parent informed the principal who then informed him. Superintendent Larsen said he made the decision at around 10 p.m. to cancel classes and advised staff to stay home as well because he said he didn't want to play "my best guess." The principals of the schools showed up briefly Monday to inform the students and parents who may not have gotten the notice that school had been canceled. Larsen said he spoke with Gooding Police Sunday night and they are investigating the threat. Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher said a juvenile was spoken to regarding the threat and information was handed over to the Gooding County Prosecutor's office for further review. Chief Fisher added that another issue arose Monday regarding another social media threat that had caused concern for the community. The Gooding Police Department handled multiple calls and messages regarding a screen shot of another supposed threat. Chief Fisher said it was determined that a comment made online regarding a school threat a year ago in Buhl resurfaced and made the rounds on social media creating what he said was some "hysteria." Chief Fisher said in a statement, "We would like to thank our community members, including our youth, for sharing the perceived threat from this screenshot but, would like to assure that this message is not an active threat." He advises that threats be shared with police and not through blanket social media posts. The second threat in question with screen shot has the name "Christian" on it and the words, "there is next week and the week after." A high school student was eventually arrested for making the threat in Buhl. Gooding Schools will be back in session Tuesday, Jan. 16.
