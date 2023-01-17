Mr. Douglas, your opinion can stay with you. there is a reason that the Cowboys are still called America's Team. Even countries across the pond loves Dallas. Your hate seems personal. Every team has the chances that any other team has. We love our Cowboys, and as you pointed out, there has been a lot of lean years, but a true sports fan sticks with their team. Dallas fans stick with their team good or bad.
If this doesn't show how much the Boyz are hated. It's My Cowboys against the WORLD. Stand up Dallas our legion will continue to grow.
Who the heck are the forty Niners and for how long. It's not going to take a purtty guy to win, it's going to take a Daksome one. How bout them Cowboys!!!!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win
Dallas Cowboys two coordinators: One looks to be moving on while the other needs help
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
Reports: Former NFL wide-receiver named new head coach for Tyler High School
Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M
Mattress Mack drops huge bet on Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoff matchup with San Francisco 49ers
Governor of Texas rips Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Cowboys Rule Out 1 Player For Game vs. 49ers
Jordan Poyer Knocked Himself and Teammate Tre'Davious White Out of Game With Helmet-to-Helmet Hit
The Big Lead
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 68