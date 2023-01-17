ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers

Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country.  The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
GEORGIA STATE
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
msn.com

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE

