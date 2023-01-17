ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeescout.org

Shooting in Colorado Springs Leaves the LGBTQ+ Community Heartbroken

During the late hours of Nov 19, Colorado Springs Police were called because of an armed shooter attacking Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar that was packed after hosting a birthday event for a drag queen, Wyatt Kent. In the six-minute altercation, five people were murdered, 17 were wounded, and a community was changed forever.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Judge rejects disability-related challenge to man's mental health commitment

Federal courts are not the place to hear a man's challenge to his mental health commitment under a pair of disability discrimination laws, a judge ruled earlier this month. Jesse Dillon Kirchner has been committed to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo for years after serving an initial prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to assault and not guilty by reason of insanity to other charges. While at CMHIP, Kirchner enrolled in Pueblo Community College.
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City residents voice concern over ongoing illegal, destructive acts from homeless population

The issue of trespass and other recent alleged illegal and destructive acts by the local homeless population was brought before the Cañon City Council on Tuesday night. During the public input portion of the meeting, Chuck and Tori Cline said that they are aware of at least three fires in their neighborhood in recent weeks stemming from homeless camps in the Centennial Park/Arkansas River vicinity.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march

PUEBLO Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, hundreds of people marched the streets of Pueblo for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People of all ages and backgrounds showed up here in support of unity and equality. Organizers of the march told KRDO this year's crowd was the biggest they've seen for the Martin Luther King Jr. CommUnity March. Holding signs, The post ‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

“That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police recently arrested 48-year-old Aaron Miller on multiple felony crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon and theft of an at-risk person. 13 Investigates has learned Miller is a seven-time convicted felon with multiple convictions for escaping from a felony conviction, which is a class-three felony. Miller was The post “That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that'll take effect Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the declaration commences at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions The post Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last several months, 13 Investigates has been compiling documents that reveal a former deputy was actively bringing heroin and Percocet pills into the Pueblo County Jail and giving them to inmates. Inmates were testing positive for heroin in the days after this activity was uncovered. The documents, obtained The post Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man who shot wife, infant son deemed incompetent

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — David Weingarten, the Colorado Springs man accused of shooting his wife and infant son to death in February of 2022, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. David Weingarten was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022 after he called police and said he’d just shot his wife, 26-year-old Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, and their eight-month-old […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman cut across the face after physical altercation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy