Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'Roger MarshColorado Springs, CO
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
cherokeescout.org
Shooting in Colorado Springs Leaves the LGBTQ+ Community Heartbroken
During the late hours of Nov 19, Colorado Springs Police were called because of an armed shooter attacking Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar that was packed after hosting a birthday event for a drag queen, Wyatt Kent. In the six-minute altercation, five people were murdered, 17 were wounded, and a community was changed forever.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge rejects disability-related challenge to man's mental health commitment
Federal courts are not the place to hear a man's challenge to his mental health commitment under a pair of disability discrimination laws, a judge ruled earlier this month. Jesse Dillon Kirchner has been committed to the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo for years after serving an initial prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to assault and not guilty by reason of insanity to other charges. While at CMHIP, Kirchner enrolled in Pueblo Community College.
KRDO
D20 discussing changing school start and end times for different student age groups
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Thursday, the Academy School District 20 school board is slated to discuss a proposal for new school start and end times. According to the school board agenda, a subcommittee under the District Calendar Review Task Force has been analyzing research on start and end times for "each level of schools."
Daily Record
Cañon City residents voice concern over ongoing illegal, destructive acts from homeless population
The issue of trespass and other recent alleged illegal and destructive acts by the local homeless population was brought before the Cañon City Council on Tuesday night. During the public input portion of the meeting, Chuck and Tori Cline said that they are aware of at least three fires in their neighborhood in recent weeks stemming from homeless camps in the Centennial Park/Arkansas River vicinity.
cpr.org
Colorado Springs is taking steps to improve the relationship between citizens and the police. But some remain skeptical
John Christiansen is not afraid to push for change. "We have this culture both in Colorado Springs and in the United States, that we just need cops as a solution to every social problem. We need to rethink that attitude," he said. Christiansen is a social activist and organizer with...
‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march
PUEBLO Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, hundreds of people marched the streets of Pueblo for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People of all ages and backgrounds showed up here in support of unity and equality. Organizers of the march told KRDO this year's crowd was the biggest they've seen for the Martin Luther King Jr. CommUnity March. Holding signs, The post ‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
“That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police recently arrested 48-year-old Aaron Miller on multiple felony crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon and theft of an at-risk person. 13 Investigates has learned Miller is a seven-time convicted felon with multiple convictions for escaping from a felony conviction, which is a class-three felony. Miller was The post “That’s extraordinary,” 7-time convicted felon escapes felony conviction three times before arrest appeared first on KRDO.
Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that'll take effect Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the declaration commences at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions The post Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency appeared first on KRDO.
Lab analysis confirms suspect was responsible for 3 Colorado murders in 2018
Almost five years after a man suspected of killing three people was shot and killed by El Paso SWAT, laboratory testing confirmed he was the one and only suspect in the murders.
KKTV
Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jepsy Amaga Kallungi has not been seen or heard from since 2019, and her mother is fighting to be in Colorado Springs in time for the murder trial for Dane Kallungi. Dane Kallungi had a pre-trial readiness conference in El Paso County court Tuesday. His...
Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last several months, 13 Investigates has been compiling documents that reveal a former deputy was actively bringing heroin and Percocet pills into the Pueblo County Jail and giving them to inmates. Inmates were testing positive for heroin in the days after this activity was uncovered. The documents, obtained The post Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates appeared first on KRDO.
Man who shot wife, infant son deemed incompetent
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — David Weingarten, the Colorado Springs man accused of shooting his wife and infant son to death in February of 2022, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial. David Weingarten was arrested on Feb. 1, 2022 after he called police and said he’d just shot his wife, 26-year-old Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, and their eight-month-old […]
Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, following Governor Polis's State of the State, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers joined two other mayors in a call for changes to address a reported statewide rise in crime. An open letter signed by Suthers, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, touches on the rise in The post Colorado Springs mayor joins others in calling on legislators to address statewide rising crime appeared first on KRDO.
Astrophysics 'steeped in systemic racism and White supremacy,' says Colorado College science professor
A Colorado professor believes Astrophysics is steeped in systemic racism and white supremacy and wants to change how physics is being taught and foster an inclusive environment.
KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman cut across the face after physical altercation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
Comments / 0