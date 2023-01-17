Read full article on original website
India meets East Africa in 1-skillet curried salmon filets
For centuries, the channel of ocean running between Mozambique and Madagascar provided passage and port to ships during the height of the spice trade. The results were delicious, combining local seafood and coconut with rich spice blends for seafood curries. We borrow from that tradition — inspired by a recipe...
This Is Why Your Home-Brewed Coffee Tastes off (or Overly Bitter), According to a Barista
Whatever qualifies as your perfect cup of coffee, “it will, by default, always have some elements of bitterness, but this isn’t a bad thing,” says Jiyoon Han, barista, certified Q grader, and CEO and co-founder of Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters, a coffee bean brand Han runs with her mom.
The Dos and Don’ts of Making Clarified Cocktails
Clarified cocktails shouldn’t work, but somehow, they do. A dram of liquor, a dash of bitters, a dose of citrus and a whole bunch of milk all come together for a drink that’s smooth, crystal-clear and perfectly mixed. If you’re not familiar with milk punch, then you may...
King Cake with Suga by Matt
Matthew Hester with Suga by Matt stops by Studio 10 to show off some of his delicious king cakes!. He has a wide variety of flavors to choose from, including cinnamon, cream cheese, chocolate chip cookie dough, blueberry/lime zest & cream cheese, fig and prosciutto, and many more!. For info...
