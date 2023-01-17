ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

India meets East Africa in 1-skillet curried salmon filets

For centuries, the channel of ocean running between Mozambique and Madagascar provided passage and port to ships during the height of the spice trade. The results were delicious, combining local seafood and coconut with rich spice blends for seafood curries. We borrow from that tradition — inspired by a recipe...
InsideHook

The Dos and Don’ts of Making Clarified Cocktails

Clarified cocktails shouldn’t work, but somehow, they do. A dram of liquor, a dash of bitters, a dose of citrus and a whole bunch of milk all come together for a drink that’s smooth, crystal-clear and perfectly mixed. If you’re not familiar with milk punch, then you may...
WALA-TV FOX10

King Cake with Suga by Matt

Matthew Hester with Suga by Matt stops by Studio 10 to show off some of his delicious king cakes!. He has a wide variety of flavors to choose from, including cinnamon, cream cheese, chocolate chip cookie dough, blueberry/lime zest & cream cheese, fig and prosciutto, and many more!. For info...

