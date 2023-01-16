ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
In a Tokyo supermarket, signs of struggle for Japanese business

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese supermarket owner Hiromichi Akiba has built his bustling business through close ties with his neighbourhood - the reason, he says, he can't make the price hikes on his wares that would allow him to give his workers a pay rise.
Tanishq Targets ‘Indian Diaspora’ with First US Store

Titan Company’s Tanishq jewelry brand has opened a retail location in New Jersey, its first in the US, in an effort to attract the state’s large Indian population. The new 3,750-square-foot, two-story showroom in Iselin offers more than 6,500 jewelry designs, including 18- and 22-karat gold and diamond jewels, solitaires, and colored stones, the brand said Wednesday.
Japan Reinstates Its Domestic Travel Discount Program, Here's Who Qualifies

Japan’s domestic travel discount program was suspended at the end of 2022 through the New Year holiday season, but it is back! The Japan Tourism Agency reinstated the program last week on a smaller scale. The return of the discount program gives hope to boost Japan’s hospitality industry and...
One of Tokyo’s Coolest Menswear Shops Just Opened a Store in London

Bryceland’s, it could be said, is your favorite men’s store’s favorite men’s store. Since opening its original Tokyo location in 2016, the shop has earned a cult following among stylists, designers, retailers and other industry insiders drawn to its vintage-inspired designs and relationships with specialist makers. In all that time Bryceland’s has remained an exclusively Eastern Hemisphere affair, with its second store established in Hong Kong in 2017. But the brand has gone west at last, with the opening of its latest store in London’s Marylebone neighborhood. Thanks to its online sales, Bryceland’s had already found a toehold in Great Britain and...
Discover the Biggest Pearl in the World (Worth Over $100 Million!)

Discover the Biggest Pearl in the World (Worth Over $100 Million!) Pearls are precious and fascinating, not just because they’re shiny and attractive, but also because of how they form. These beautiful gems are formed by a completely natural process by creatures that live deep within the sea. Humans have been fascinated with pearls for years, but one other thing we’re starting to learn about them is how big they can get. The biggest pearl in the world, which was found recently, is proof that pearls can grow really big! In 1996, a man in the Philippines found a massive pearl and hid it under his bed as a good luck charm. This post is a genuine account of the “Pearl of Puerto,” the world’s largest pearl.

