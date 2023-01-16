Discover the Biggest Pearl in the World (Worth Over $100 Million!) Pearls are precious and fascinating, not just because they’re shiny and attractive, but also because of how they form. These beautiful gems are formed by a completely natural process by creatures that live deep within the sea. Humans have been fascinated with pearls for years, but one other thing we’re starting to learn about them is how big they can get. The biggest pearl in the world, which was found recently, is proof that pearls can grow really big! In 1996, a man in the Philippines found a massive pearl and hid it under his bed as a good luck charm. This post is a genuine account of the “Pearl of Puerto,” the world’s largest pearl.

2 DAYS AGO