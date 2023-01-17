ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grice Connect

Sylvia Wiley Zellner

Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner, age 85, died on Friday January 20, 2023 at PruittHealth-Bethany in Millen, GA. The Buford, GA native was a graduate of Tift College with a degree in Latin and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree. She served alongside her husband Rev. Daniel Zellner in 13 churches over the next 30 years.
MILLEN, GA
Grice Connect

George E. Stewart

Mr. George E. Stewart, age 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia. George was a very skilled and accomplished welder in the Southeast region of Georgia. George also served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
SANDUSKY, OH
Grice Connect

Julianne Garrison

Ms. Julianne Garrison, age 65, passed away January 15, 2023, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. She has been a resident at The Place at Martinez since February of 2022. Julianne was born on April 9, 1957 in Thompson, Georgia, to the late Dr. Joseph Mayes Garrison and Clara Poole Garrison Preston.
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

John Willie Littles

Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
GARFIELD, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvia Williams

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Charles Shepard

Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mildred Davis

Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Roy Thompson honored by Chamber at Annual Meeting

Bulloch County Commission Chair, Roy Thompson received the Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, The Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night. The award was presented to Chairman Thompson as part of the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. Chad Wiggins, incoming Chamber Chair and Chamber board member...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

George Walter Williams, Jr.

Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Hollis Ray Tremble

Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Cathy Lynn Lamberd

Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg

Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Eli Max Bradley

Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 in Statesboro, GA. Eli was born on February 23rd 2010 in Savannah, GA. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively where Math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a 6th grader at William James Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games, was a master LEGO builder, and loved food and his pets. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen

Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Drive to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy