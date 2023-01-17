Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sylvia Wiley Zellner
Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner, age 85, died on Friday January 20, 2023 at PruittHealth-Bethany in Millen, GA. The Buford, GA native was a graduate of Tift College with a degree in Latin and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree. She served alongside her husband Rev. Daniel Zellner in 13 churches over the next 30 years.
George E. Stewart
Mr. George E. Stewart, age 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia. George was a very skilled and accomplished welder in the Southeast region of Georgia. George also served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
Julianne Garrison
Ms. Julianne Garrison, age 65, passed away January 15, 2023, at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. She has been a resident at The Place at Martinez since February of 2022. Julianne was born on April 9, 1957 in Thompson, Georgia, to the late Dr. Joseph Mayes Garrison and Clara Poole Garrison Preston.
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
Mildred Davis
Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
Roy Thompson honored by Chamber at Annual Meeting
Bulloch County Commission Chair, Roy Thompson received the Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, The Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night. The award was presented to Chairman Thompson as part of the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. Chad Wiggins, incoming Chamber Chair and Chamber board member...
George Walter Williams, Jr.
Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
Cathy Lynn Lamberd
Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
A Giant, Stony Flower Grows in Downtown Statesboro Art Trail
The City of Statesboro is working on finishing the growth of an extremely large, vibrantly colorful flower art trail which they hope all citizens can enjoy this year. And many art projects will blossom from it. In fact, the city will be finalizing hardscape or paving elements in a flower-shaped...
Queensborough’s Brian Dart promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager
Brian Dart has been promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager in the bank’s coastal market. In addition to commercial lending, Dart will oversee the bank’s branches in Statesboro and Pooler, as well as the Hodgson Memorial Drive branch in Savannah. Dart has been with Queensborough for over...
Eli Max Bradley
Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 in Statesboro, GA. Eli was born on February 23rd 2010 in Savannah, GA. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively where Math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a 6th grader at William James Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games, was a master LEGO builder, and loved food and his pets. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.
Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen
Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Drive to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
Statesboro-Bulloch college students receive fall academic honors
Colleges and universities with students from Statesboro and Bulloch County provide the following merit notes to Grice Connect. We will continue to report local students success as colleges report these to us. Belmont University Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0