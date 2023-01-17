Read full article on original website
Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
A Giant, Stony Flower Grows in Downtown Statesboro Art Trail
The City of Statesboro is working on finishing the growth of an extremely large, vibrantly colorful flower art trail which they hope all citizens can enjoy this year. And many art projects will blossom from it. In fact, the city will be finalizing hardscape or paving elements in a flower-shaped...
Archery champions to take aim in Statesboro this May
All eyes will be on the bullseye this May, as top collegiate athletes from across the country take aim at the national archery competition. USA Archery is bringing the Collegiate Target Nationals to Statesboro on May 18 to 21. “The Shooting Sports Education Center (SSEC) at Georgia Southern University is...
Queensborough’s Brian Dart promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager
Brian Dart has been promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager in the bank’s coastal market. In addition to commercial lending, Dart will oversee the bank’s branches in Statesboro and Pooler, as well as the Hodgson Memorial Drive branch in Savannah. Dart has been with Queensborough for over...
Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Homebuilders Association installs new board and officers
At its January meeting, the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro installed its 2023 officers and board. “We’ve really got the BEST membership who want to make our association and community the best. Congrats to all of our new leadership.”. Homebuilders Association of Statesboro. Officers. President: Brian Kent, BAK Builders. Vice...
Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
Mildred Davis
Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
8th annual Behold, Here Cometh the Dreamer is Jan. 19 at the Emma Kelly Theater
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a grand dream and expressed that dream eloquently. In fact, many who share in that dream will be participating in a spoken word celebration at the Emma Kelly Theater on the Thursday after Martin Luther King Day in Statesboro. The 8th annual...
Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union
Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
GS program to improve soldiers’ physical and combat readiness to expand nationwide
What began in 2016 as a partnership between Georgia Southern University and the Third Infantry Division at Fort Stewart has become a nationally recognized educational and research program with $5.68 million in federal funding to improve soldier health and performance to ensure force readiness. Now called the Soldier Performance and...
$794,472 GS grant will be used to boost businesses in underserved areas
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $794,472 grant to the Georgia Southern University Research and Service Foundation in Statesboro to connect businesses in underserved areas of Georgia with the technical assistance they need to grow and thrive. This grant will allow Georgia Southern...
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
Melba Jean Griner Jeffers
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-grandmother Melba Jean Griner Jeffers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga on January 16, 2023 at Magnolia Senior Living, Loganville, GA, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Screven County on July 8, 1937 to Lee...
Cathy Lynn Lamberd
Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
Red Claw seafood restaurant now open on Northside Dr.
The Red Claw Juicy Seafood & Bar restaurant is now open in the University Commons shopping plaza at 581 Northside Drive East, Suite 117. The new restaurant opened on Monday, December 19, and has already attracted many hungry mouths to try their food. Managers Don Lin and Josh Dong were...
George Walter Williams, Jr.
Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
