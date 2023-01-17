ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grice Connect

Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
SANDUSKY, OH
Grice Connect

Archery champions to take aim in Statesboro this May

All eyes will be on the bullseye this May, as top collegiate athletes from across the country take aim at the national archery competition. USA Archery is bringing the Collegiate Target Nationals to Statesboro on May 18 to 21. “The Shooting Sports Education Center (SSEC) at Georgia Southern University is...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr.

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr. Bishop John Cleveland Newkirt, Sr., age 92, of Garfield, GA., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.
GARFIELD, GA
Grice Connect

Hollis Ray Tremble

Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

John Willie Littles

Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Homebuilders Association installs new board and officers

At its January meeting, the Homebuilders Association of Statesboro installed its 2023 officers and board. “We’ve really got the BEST membership who want to make our association and community the best. Congrats to all of our new leadership.”. Homebuilders Association of Statesboro. Officers. President: Brian Kent, BAK Builders. Vice...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Linda (Ruffin) Saxton Ferrell

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Linda Ruffin Saxton Ferrell. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” II Timothy 4:7-8.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Charles Shepard

Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mildred Davis

Mildred Myers Kangeter Davis, age 94, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia. Mildred was employed by Pembroke Manufacturing Company where she was a seamstress for many years. After retiring, she became a full time homemaker. She was married to her first husband, B.W. Kangeter for 25 years before he passed away in 1974.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union

Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Sylvia Williams

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Melba Jean Griner Jeffers

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-grandmother Melba Jean Griner Jeffers, age 85, of Sylvania, Ga on January 16, 2023 at Magnolia Senior Living, Loganville, GA, surrounded by loved ones. Jean was born in Screven County on July 8, 1937 to Lee...
SYLVANIA, GA
Grice Connect

Cathy Lynn Lamberd

Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

George Walter Williams, Jr.

Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy