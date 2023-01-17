Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
George E. Stewart
Mr. George E. Stewart, age 88, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home in Statesboro, Georgia. George was a very skilled and accomplished welder in the Southeast region of Georgia. George also served in the Army National Guard for 23 years.
Sylvia Wiley Zellner
Mrs. Sylvia Wiley Zellner, age 85, died on Friday January 20, 2023 at PruittHealth-Bethany in Millen, GA. The Buford, GA native was a graduate of Tift College with a degree in Latin and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a master’s degree. She served alongside her husband Rev. Daniel Zellner in 13 churches over the next 30 years.
Anthony (Tony) Keufauver Jones
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Anthony (Tony) K. Jones. Anthony (Tony) K. Jones 66, of Sandusky Ohio, was obedient and answered the call of The Master on January 15, 2023 at The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio after a brief illness.
Charles Shepard
Charles Jerry Shepard, age 80, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro, Georgia. Charles was born on March 8, 1942, to the late Charles Lesley Shepard and Garnet Virginia Berry in Lesage, West Virginia. Mr. Shepard proudly served in the United States Army as...
George Walter Williams, Jr.
Mr. George Walter Williams, Jr., age 92, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. The Bulloch County native was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School, while in school, he played basketball and was proud of winning the State Championship one year. Following his graduation, George...
Roy Thompson honored by Chamber at Annual Meeting
Bulloch County Commission Chair, Roy Thompson received the Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor, The Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday night. The award was presented to Chairman Thompson as part of the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards ceremony. Chad Wiggins, incoming Chamber Chair and Chamber board member...
Sylvia Williams
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Sylvia Williams. Ms. Sylvia Williams, age 63, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Monday, January 16, 2023 after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native and...
John Willie Littles
Mr. John Willie Littles, age 61, entered rest, Monday, January 16, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Margo Littles, Statesboro, GA; his daughters, Sheena Littles and Toya (Inesha) Littles, both of Statesboro, GA; sisters, Ida Wigfall, Statesboro, GA and Vonnie Fair, Glenville, GA; grandchildren, Zyir Littles, Malachi Harley, Sh’Keema Jackson, Markell Jackson and Heaven Keeby all of Statesboro, GA; a host of other relatives and friends.
Cathy Lynn Lamberd
Cathy Lynn Lamberd, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga. Cathy was a nurse for 30 years having begun her career at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and eventually moving to East Georgia Regional Hospital after it was completed. She enjoyed working in all...
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg
Dr. Craig Kent Kellogg, loving husband and father, died peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Gentilly Gardens, Statesboro. Craig was born on December 3, 1937 to Langdon C. and Anna (Dresser) Kellogg in Westfield, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg Florida, he went on to study chemistry at Georgia Tech where he received his doctorate in 1963.
Hollis Ray Tremble
Mr. Hollis Ray Tremble, passed into eternal rest on Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical University Heart and Vascular Center, Savannah, Georgia after an extended illness. He was a native of Bulloch County and a member of Mt. Zion AME Church. Mr. Tremble was a former employee of...
A Giant, Stony Flower Grows in Downtown Statesboro Art Trail
The City of Statesboro is working on finishing the growth of an extremely large, vibrantly colorful flower art trail which they hope all citizens can enjoy this year. And many art projects will blossom from it. In fact, the city will be finalizing hardscape or paving elements in a flower-shaped...
Queensborough’s Brian Dart promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager
Brian Dart has been promoted to Group Vice President, Market Manager in the bank’s coastal market. In addition to commercial lending, Dart will oversee the bank’s branches in Statesboro and Pooler, as well as the Hodgson Memorial Drive branch in Savannah. Dart has been with Queensborough for over...
Parker’s demolished near Paulson to make room for new Parker’s Kitchen
Construction crews have demolished the Parker’s convenience store at the intersection of Chandler and Lanier Drive to make room for a new Parker’s Kitchen. This location was originally constructed as an independent convenience store and was later acquired by Parker’s. Parker’s also purchased a self carwash adjacent to the store. This site is located directly across from Paulson Stadium.
8th annual Behold, Here Cometh the Dreamer is Jan. 19 at the Emma Kelly Theater
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a grand dream and expressed that dream eloquently. In fact, many who share in that dream will be participating in a spoken word celebration at the Emma Kelly Theater on the Thursday after Martin Luther King Day in Statesboro. The 8th annual...
Eli Max Bradley
Eli Max Bradley, age 12, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th 2023 in Statesboro, GA. Eli was born on February 23rd 2010 in Savannah, GA. He attended elementary school at Mattie Lively where Math became his favorite subject and he was a member of the Math Team. Eli was currently a 6th grader at William James Middle School. He enjoyed playing video games, was a master LEGO builder, and loved food and his pets. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Max Bradley.
Young artists at Brooklet Elementary honor Martin Luther King Jr. with mural
To celebrate the amazing legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., each art class at Brooklet Elementary School was recently given the opportunity to express their understanding of his importance to our world. Through art, the students were able to discuss, write, and draw all that Dr. King’s life represented....
Statesboro author Janice Case publishes debut novel on grief and love
Janice Case and her main character Liza have a lot in common: they are both mothers to children who live out of state, both live in South Georgia, are wonderful grandmothers who love their grandbabies, and are both widows. In Case’s debut novel A New Life: A Story of Grief...
Sweetheart Circle flagpole replaced after 60 years of service
Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.
Spring Boro Browse is Thursday at the Russell Union
Georgia Southern’s Spring Boro Browse event is Thursday, January 19, on the Statesboro campus. The Browse gives campus departments, community businesses, and non-profit agencies an opportunity to visit campus and share information about their goods and services with Georgia Southern students, staff, and faculty. It is an excellent opportunity...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0