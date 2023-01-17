ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to major Georgia news

The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Herald's All-Albany football team announced

ALBANY — Better late than never, the Albany Herald announces the All-Albany area football team for the 2022 high school football season. The teams included are those we were able to regularly cover or get information from during the season — Lee County, Dougherty, Monroe, Westover, Deerfield-Windsor, Worth County, and Sherwood Christian.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy