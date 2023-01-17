Read full article on original website
CNBC
Qatar does not advocate 'forgive and forget' for Russia, foreign minister says after colleague's controversial remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday appeared...
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum
A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
msn.com
World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news
Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Germany calls for special tribunal against Russia over Ukraine war
THE HAGUE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin ally warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
Former Russian mercenary commander fled to Norway and is willing to give evidence of its worst crimes in Ukraine, lawyer says
Andrey Medvedev is willing to be a whistleblower and will participate in any war-crime investigations into the Wagner Group, his lawyer told Insider.
Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn
VILNIUS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Israel Supreme Court tells Netanyahu he must fire minister
JERUSALEM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Israel's Supreme Court ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to remove a senior minister over a past tax fraud conviction, in a setback for the new right-wing coalition government.
msn.com
Netanyahu government suffers legal defeat as Israeli court bars minister from serving
The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday disqualified an important coalition member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government from serving as a minister. In a 10-1 ruling, the court said Aryeh Deri's appointment as a minister in the new coalition government was "extremely unreasonable." Deri is leader of the Shas party,...
German defence minister resigns amid criticism, pressure over Ukraine arms
BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday, the culmination of growing doubt about her ability to revive Germany's armed forces against the backdrop of the Ukraine war.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine ministers among 18 dead after helicopter crashes near nursery outside Kyiv
Eighteen people are dead, including Ukrainian interior ministry leadership and three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten building in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, and caused an explosion and massive fire, authorities said Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Brovary, a city in Kyiv Oblast in northern Ukraine,...
The Jewish Press
Supreme Court Declares War on Netanyahu’s Government, Cancels Minister Aryeh Deri
The High Court of Justice by a 10 to 1 vote on Wednesday invalidated the appointment of Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. The ruling states that “the appointment was extremely unreasonable,” due to his criminal convictions as well as “his presentation to the magistrate court that sentenced him [in a plea deal for tax evasion charges], according to which he was retiring from political life” after which Deri went on to lead his Shas party to a resounding 10-mandate victory.
NPR
A helicopter carrying Ukrainian officials crashed outside Kyiv, killing 14
OLENA KOLESNYKOVA: (Speaking Ukrainian). MIGAKI: Olena Kolesnykova says she was making coffee when she heard a loud noise. KOLESNYKOVA: (Speaking Ukrainian). MIGAKI: She thought maybe it was an explosion from a drone. Instead, it was the sound of a helicopter crashing into a kindergarten, where children were already inside and had started their school day. Witnesses say after the crash, a fire broke out, the flames reaching several stories into the air. Kolesnykova's granddaughter, now grown, once attended the now-destroyed school.
