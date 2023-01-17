ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia's Wagner Group commander requests Norway asylum

A former commander with the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group has claimed asylum in Norway after deserting from the mercenary outfit. Andrey Medvedev, 26, crossed the border into Norway last Friday, where he was detained by border guards. He is currently being held in the Oslo area where he faces charges...
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
msn.com

Netanyahu government suffers legal defeat as Israeli court bars minister from serving

The Israeli Supreme Court on Wednesday disqualified an important coalition member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government from serving as a minister. In a 10-1 ruling, the court said Aryeh Deri's appointment as a minister in the new coalition government was "extremely unreasonable." Deri is leader of the Shas party,...
Washington Examiner

Ukraine ministers among 18 dead after helicopter crashes near nursery outside Kyiv

Eighteen people are dead, including Ukrainian interior ministry leadership and three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten building in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, and caused an explosion and massive fire, authorities said Wednesday morning. The crash happened in Brovary, a city in Kyiv Oblast in northern Ukraine,...
The Jewish Press

Supreme Court Declares War on Netanyahu’s Government, Cancels Minister Aryeh Deri

The High Court of Justice by a 10 to 1 vote on Wednesday invalidated the appointment of Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. The ruling states that “the appointment was extremely unreasonable,” due to his criminal convictions as well as “his presentation to the magistrate court that sentenced him [in a plea deal for tax evasion charges], according to which he was retiring from political life” after which Deri went on to lead his Shas party to a resounding 10-mandate victory.
NPR

A helicopter carrying Ukrainian officials crashed outside Kyiv, killing 14

OLENA KOLESNYKOVA: (Speaking Ukrainian). MIGAKI: Olena Kolesnykova says she was making coffee when she heard a loud noise. KOLESNYKOVA: (Speaking Ukrainian). MIGAKI: She thought maybe it was an explosion from a drone. Instead, it was the sound of a helicopter crashing into a kindergarten, where children were already inside and had started their school day. Witnesses say after the crash, a fire broke out, the flames reaching several stories into the air. Kolesnykova's granddaughter, now grown, once attended the now-destroyed school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy