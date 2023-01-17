Read full article on original website
aldineisd.org
AISD Schools Name Their 2023 Campus Teachers of the Year
The district Elementary Teacher of the Year and Secondary Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Each Aldine ISD school chooses a Campus Teacher of the Year before the end of the first semester. In February, a committee will name six District Finalists based on their written applications. The six finalists are invited to interview with the district coordinating committee.
Teacher hailed as hero for hustling students out of classroom after she was shot by 6-year-old
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
msn.com
4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools
Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
How one small school in B.C. became a public elementary Montessori school
Why do some public schools have specialized curricula or programs — what have come to be called schools or programs of choice? And what kinds of educational leadership questions come into play when schools adapt or change? My story of leading a process to become a public Montessori school, in Chetwynd, B.C., offers one look at this. Schools of choice In B.C., a school of choice is designated as an Alternate Education Program. As B.C.’s education policy notes, these schools or programs provide support through specialized program delivery and instruction that is differentiated from mainstream schooling. After I heard rumours that officials...
SV educator teaching a class at the White House
The White House Historical Association will host its 8th annual teacher history institute in July.
Cape Gazette
Cape students learn about becoming teachers
Cape High students considering careers in teaching learned about educational opportunities and pathways to employment at a Jan. 12 forum conducted by district Supervisor of Human Resources Ned Gladfelter. “Just one teacher can make a difference and change the trajectory of a student’s life,” Gladfelter told about 100 students gathered...
k12dive.com
Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep
There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Community conversations on race and equity
Richland 2 Superintendent, Dr. Davis, mutually agreed with the school board to resing from his position. "Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to. Updated: 3 hours ago. "Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out...
Island Montessori in Wilmington breaks ground on new building expanding campus
Island Montessori Charter School broke ground on a new multipurpose building on Friday. The building, which will be used for music classes, concerts, physical education and assemblies, was dedicated to Brian Corrigan, Island’s founding Head of School. The tuition-free K-8 school began in 2013 and combined campuses with the...
COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short The Big Three Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
Lawmakers debating free school meals for all students
SEATTLE — A recently introduced bill would require all public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to any K-12 student who requests them. The meals were free of charge during the pandemic, but federal lawmakers didn’t extend the nationwide program, and it ended this fall. That means...
kidsinthehouse.com
How Private Schools Prepare Children for Life-Long Academic Success
There are many advantages of a private school that can help children develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success later in life. Families who choose to send their child to a private school reap the benefits of an intimate family-like atmosphere that provides a nurturing and safe learning environment. Below are some of the many ways private schools can help prepare children for success and why you might want to consider these schools for your own children.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Machtley Appointed to Naval War College Board, Changes in EP, Intus Care & More
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Ronald K. Machtley Appointed to the Naval War College Foundation Board of Trustees. The Naval War College Foundation (NWCF) is...
vincennespbs.org
Lawmakers talk about “real world” curriculums
Education was the top topic of discussion at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday. Two bills were up for discussion, one in the House to address educational opportunities for kids to work in the trades, and another in the Senate that would require high school students to graduate with a basic understanding of finances.
Local black author making a difference in the lives of children with stories
1 in 4 children in America grow up without learning how to read. 80% of preschool & after-school programs serving low-income populations have no age-appropriate books for their children.
