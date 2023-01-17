Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income
Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You’ll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won’t earn the typical person more than some extra spending money at best — selling stock photos, building an app, writing an e-book, creating an online course, etc.
NASDAQ
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jan 25. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 9.9% in the last reported quarter.
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
NASDAQ
T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $145.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless...
NASDAQ
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $77.68, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial...
NASDAQ
W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $83.97, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (FSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the business development...
NASDAQ
American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $221.41, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2023 : VICI, BAC, BCE, BEKE, FIS, RF
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 27.38 to 11,323.05. The total After hours volume is currently 81,375,745 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.18, with 5,012,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks...
NASDAQ
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Emerson Electric (EMR) closed the most recent trading day at $87.35, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.32, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
After-Hours Earnings Report for January 18, 2023 : KMI, DFS, FHN, AA, WTFC, FUL, TCBI, EGBN, PFBC
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $94.36, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the an aerospace...
NASDAQ
SPAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.96, changing hands as high as $26.12 per share. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $208.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad...
Comments / 0