The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/18/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 14.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KMI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 16.37 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

2 DAYS AGO