Massachusetts State

NASDAQ

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Tesla (TSLA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

Tesla (TSLA) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ

Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
NASDAQ

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Down 25% YoY, is Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) a Buy Now?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock is down about 25% over the past year, which raises the question of whether the media giant represents a good buying opportunity. The question becomes even more compelling considering that Disney stock is currently trading at the same levels it was trading at in 2015 - and that was way before the company launched its Disney + service, which is now one of its biggest growth divers.
NASDAQ

ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.30, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.32, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $221.41, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

ADT (ADT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT) closed at $8.78, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home...
NASDAQ

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ

DexCom (DXCM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed at $107.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical...
NASDAQ

KMI Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $89.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the pawn store...
NASDAQ

Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now

Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.

