Related
NASDAQ
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
NASDAQ
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NXTP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.60. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Tesla (TSLA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Tesla (TSLA) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
NASDAQ
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
NASDAQ
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $33.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Down 25% YoY, is Disney Stock (NYSE:DIS) a Buy Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stock is down about 25% over the past year, which raises the question of whether the media giant represents a good buying opportunity. The question becomes even more compelling considering that Disney stock is currently trading at the same levels it was trading at in 2015 - and that was way before the company launched its Disney + service, which is now one of its biggest growth divers.
NASDAQ
ProPetro Holding (PUMP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) closed at $9.30, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
PPL (PPL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $29.32, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Corteva, Axcelis Technologies, W.W. Grainger, Tradeweb Markets and VICI Properties
Chicago, IL – January 19, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Corteva CTVA, Axcelis Technologies ACLS, W.W. Grainger GWW, Tradeweb Markets TW and VICI Properties VICI. 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Remarkable Earnings Growth. Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a...
NASDAQ
American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT) closed at $221.41, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
ADT (ADT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT) closed at $8.78, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
DexCom (DXCM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DexCom (DXCM) closed at $107.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical...
NASDAQ
KMI Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock
Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 5.9% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) closed at $89.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the pawn store...
NASDAQ
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now
Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
