Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
Have we reached ‘peak meat’? Why one country is trying to limit its number of livestock
Ingrid de Sain is one of thousands of dairy farmers in the Netherlands who says she sometimes lies awake at night. Since a court ruling in 2019 which found the Dutch were breaking European environmental law, her farm of 100 cows in north Holland has been illegal. Like the other...
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
Phys.org
Genetically modified rice could be key to tackling food shortages caused by climate change
As sea levels rise as a result of climate change, more and more places around the world are struggling with seawater inundation—where salt water from the sea is flooding further inland and destroying crops which can't cope with the increased salinity. Rice is one of the worst affected crops—the...
earth.com
Biodiversity protects bird communities from climate change
Climate change has undisputable global effects on a wide variety of ecosystems and ecological community compositions. However, scientists have long pondered why certain communities are more resilient to its effects than others. In a new study led by the University of Helsinki covering almost all North American bird species, the experts examined community composition changes and diversity over half a century (1966-2016).
Boston Globe
Vox
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
swineweb.com
Argentine has announced a $3.5 billion compensation program for pork and poultry producers
The Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced the Argentine production strengthening program that compensates producers of pigs and poultry, both meat and eggs. which were affected by the increase in inputs (food) before the second soybean dollar release. The official announcement was made at the Estación Racedo, very close to Paraná,...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Migrants exploiting border wall gaps contaminate crops, threaten nation's food security, Arizona farmers say
Arizona farmers with fields along the U.S.-Mexico border raised concerns on food safety after shipping containers plugging gaps in the border wall were removed.
marthastewart.com
Why Eggs Are So Expensive—and Scarce—Right Now
Amid rises in inflation over the past year, you may have noticed prices spiking on some of your go-to groceries—and some staples have become harder to find in stores. While some products' prices and availability have started to level out, the rising cost and depleted stock of eggs hasn't let up. In fact, eggs rose in price more than any other grocery item in the last year, according to research from Urner Barry. In mid-January 2022, on average, large eggs were $1.30 per dozen; by December, prices bumped up to $5.46. This isn't happening in a vacuum: There are a few specific reasons why eggs are higher in cost and lower in availability.
Fluke Discovery of Ancient Farming Technique Could Stabilize Crop Yields
As climates around the world grow harsher and increasingly unpredictable, concerns are increasing over our world's food security. yields of staple crops like maize and wheat are dropping in low-latitude tropical regions and in dry and drying regions such as African drylands and parts of the Mediterranean. Wealthy countries are...
backyardboss.net
How Often Should Crops Be Rotated?
Crop rotation is a great way to help improve your soil’s structure and nutrient content because it returns depleted nutrients to the soil without using inorganic or synthetic products. So, if you’re giving your plants the best TLC on the planet, but they’re still blessing you with little harvest, the soil they’re planted in may be tired, lacking nutrients, and needs a break!
Brazil can increase grain planting by 5% a year without deforesting, says minister
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government believes that it is possible to increase the area planted with grains by 5% each harvest for several years without deforestation, said the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaro, on Tuesday.
Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops
As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.
