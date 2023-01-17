ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Biodiversity protects bird communities from climate change

Climate change has undisputable global effects on a wide variety of ecosystems and ecological community compositions. However, scientists have long pondered why certain communities are more resilient to its effects than others. In a new study led by the University of Helsinki covering almost all North American bird species, the experts examined community composition changes and diversity over half a century (1966-2016).
Vice

John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
swineweb.com

Argentine has announced a $3.5 billion compensation program for pork and poultry producers

The Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced the Argentine production strengthening program that compensates producers of pigs and poultry, both meat and eggs. which were affected by the increase in inputs (food) before the second soybean dollar release. The official announcement was made at the Estación Racedo, very close to Paraná,...
marthastewart.com

Why Eggs Are So Expensive—and Scarce—Right Now

Amid rises in inflation over the past year, you may have noticed prices spiking on some of your go-to groceries—and some staples have become harder to find in stores. While some products' prices and availability have started to level out, the rising cost and depleted stock of eggs hasn't let up. In fact, eggs rose in price more than any other grocery item in the last year, according to research from Urner Barry. In mid-January 2022, on average, large eggs were $1.30 per dozen; by December, prices bumped up to $5.46. This isn't happening in a vacuum: There are a few specific reasons why eggs are higher in cost and lower in availability.
COLORADO STATE
ScienceAlert

Fluke Discovery of Ancient Farming Technique Could Stabilize Crop Yields

As climates around the world grow harsher and increasingly unpredictable, concerns are increasing over our world's food security. yields of staple crops like maize and wheat are dropping in low-latitude tropical regions and in dry and drying regions such as African drylands and parts of the Mediterranean. Wealthy countries are...
backyardboss.net

How Often Should Crops Be Rotated?

Crop rotation is a great way to help improve your soil’s structure and nutrient content because it returns depleted nutrients to the soil without using inorganic or synthetic products. So, if you’re giving your plants the best TLC on the planet, but they’re still blessing you with little harvest, the soil they’re planted in may be tired, lacking nutrients, and needs a break!
Outsider.com

Massive Rat Plague of Millions Crushes Town and Their Crops

As 2023 approached, the hopes of sugarcane farmers in Ingham, North Queensland, soared, with experts predicting the year to be among the best on record for the valuable crop. Just as the crops reached their peak, however, optimism turned to despair as a plague of rats descended upon farms across the region, destroying countless tons of the precious sugarcane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy