Matchup: South Florida (0-3) at FGCU (2-0) Location: Fort Myers, Fla. Matchup: Georgia State at South Florida (0-3*) Matchup: Stetson (0-1*) at South Florida (0-3*) TAMPA (Jan. 18, 2023) - The University of South Florida's men's tennis team will see three different opponents in the span of three days. They kick off play with a Friday evening match in Fort Myers against Florida Gulf Coast University. Then, on Sunday, they will have their home opener against Georgia State and Stetson.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO