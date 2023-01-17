ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia to seek reelection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, said Friday that he would seek reelection next year, easing his party’s worries about holding on to a seat in a state now led by a Republican governor.
