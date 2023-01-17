Read full article on original website
Related
kvnutalk
Sharon Elaine Naylor – Cache Valley Daily
September 3, 1946 — January 15, 2023 (age 76) Sharon Elaine Naylor passed away peacefully January 15, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1946, in Los Angeles, California to Robert and Ola Smelts. She married Bruce Naylor, the love of her life twice. The first time in Elko, Nevada on May 21, 1963. The second time was for time and all eternity on January 8, 1980, in the Logan temple. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved and served many, and in turn was loved and served by many good neighbors and friends.
kvnutalk
The Earth has “enough and to spare” – Cache Valley Daily
The Earth has “enough and to spare,” says the Lord. We are also commanded to “multiply and replenish” and to be “wise stewards.” I think all of the climate change fear mongering and weather manipulation tactics from the past 60+ years are not what the Lord has in mind of us being wise stewards over the Earth and her natural resources. When we mess with God’s natural creations there are unforeseen consequences.
kvnutalk
Janice Barton Leggett – Cache Valley Daily
June 4, 1947 – January 15, 2023 (age 75) Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home with her daughter by her side on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on June 4, 1947 in Watsonville, California to Clarence and Elva Bolster. She was reared and educated in California and Utah attending high school in Watsonville, CA..
kvnutalk
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1926 – January 14, 1923 (age 97) Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
kvnutalk
USU Institute of Religion getting a major facelift – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Up until the end of fall semester the Institute of Religion on the Utah State University campus was the longest continually operating Institute in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. That’s about to change. Once fall semester ended, the Institute’s teachers and secretarial...
kvnutalk
Trout eggs delivered to classrooms in Northern Utah and across the state – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Putting trout in the classroom is something Paul Holden of Cache Anglers, a division of Trout Unlimited, looks forward to. They delivered trout eggs to some schools in the Box Elder School District, Cache County School District and Logan School District. Holden has been actively involved in...
kvnutalk
Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN—The Valley-wide spelling bee returns to Cache Valley with students from four schools competing for the top valley speller title at Canyon Elementary School on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The spelling bee is sponsored by the PTA organizations for Canyon, Lincoln, Cedar Ridge and Summit elementary schools. “We liked...
kvnutalk
Woodwards’s to hold 11th annual ice fishing tournament – Cache Valley Daily
WESTON – Woodward’s County Store, located at 42 E. Depot St. in Weston, Idaho, is holding its 11th annual ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, from anytime a.m. until 4 p.m. The tournament attracts people from across Cache Valley. The ice fishing tournament is the only one...
kvnutalk
Gov. Spencer Cox to discuss State of the State Thursday evening – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox will deliver his annual 2023 State of the State Address to the people of Utah and a joint session of the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 19. The address — in which the governor typically presents his priorities, vision and goals for Utah’s future — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Utah Capitol.
kvnutalk
Reports of children poisoned with marijuana-laced edibles spike in Mississippi, state medical center says
Reports of children in Mississippi who found and ate marijuana-laced candies and chocolates at home resulting in emergency room visits increased sharply last year, the state’s poison control center said in a statement. In 2019, the medical center received two calls concerning the ingestion of edible marijuana products. By...
kvnutalk
Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn’t include details about the injuries or how serious they were.
Comments / 0