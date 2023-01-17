ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police calls

By Jessica Orozco
 5 days ago
LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of South Glenwood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

100 block of East North Street, Lima — Officers responded to a shooting Monday.

800 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

2200 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

1700 block of Leland Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

900 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Monday.

North Elizabeth Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.

1300 block of McClain Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

200 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

600 block of West Market Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

500 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.

1500 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

300 block of North Collett Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.

South West Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday night.

1100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident early Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2700 block of East Breese Road, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.

100 block of Pilgrim Trail, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

1400 block of North Cool Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18

Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
Lima cop pleads to misdemeanors in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — A Lima police officer charged with interfering with law enforcement during a June incident at a residence in Wapakoneta pleaded guilty last week in Auglaize County Municipal Court to three misdemeanor counts of assault, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. A fourth-degree felony charge of assault...
Lima shooting victim stable following surgery

LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
Defendants arraigned in Allen Co. Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following defendants entered pleas of not guilty on Friday during arraignment hearings in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Nicholas Harrod, 23, of Lima, charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Darr Robinson Sr., 32, of Lima, charged with robbery and two counts of...
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance

LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
Man accused of arson claims he wasn’t read rights

LIMA — A Lima man accused of setting another person on fire during a fight in October is attempting to suppress statements he made to Lima Police. Darrell Bivens, 52, is charged with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony for the Oct. 21, 2022 incident. The man’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain, said during a Friday hearing that Bivens was not properly Mirandized before beginning an interview with Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte.
iheart.com

NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING

A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
wktn.com

Body Found in Pond in Findlay

A body was found in a pond Thursday afternoon in Findlay. WFIN Radio reported that a man was fishing in the pond located behind Walmart on Trenton Avenue when he saw the body floating in the water. After being pulled from the pond, the body of the white male was...
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
Testimony concludes in drugs, gun trial

LIMA — The trial of a Lima man charged in three separate cases with gun and drug-related crimes concluded its third day Thursday. Daquan Burse, 24, is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Burse testified on Thursday that he did not commit the shooting and was instead a victim, and that he had a drug addiction and did have drugs but he did not sell as much as he is accused of.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
hometownstations.com

Two in custody after Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Findlay

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Two people in Findlay were arrested in a drug bust last night. The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, Findlay Police Department, and the Findlay Fire Department searched an apartment at 345 East Sandusky Street in Findlay where they located methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, THC products, drug paraphernalia, and items related to drug trafficking. 45-year-old Davina Martinez and 46-year-old James Rhine were arrested and are being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on felony possession of methamphetamine. More charges of drug trafficking and drug possession are expected to be added as this investigation continues.
The Lima News

OSU Lima holds open house

LIMA — Ohio State University at Lima held its first open house of 2023 on Friday. Prospective students were able to tour the campus and explore majors. Students heard from the college readiness coordinator and the First Generation One Learning Community. Bryan Albright, Assistant Dean of Engagement said, “These...
The Lima News

Honors society inducts Lima student

CEDARVILLE — The Lambda Pi Eta NuNu Chapter, Cedarville University’s communication honors society has inducted junior Lydia Gayle Williams from Lima, Ohio, one of 25 new members. To be eligible, students must hold a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average with 60 semester credits or 90...
The Lima News

Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together. Assistant Allen...
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
Remembering 37 years of working with Tom Usher

When I first met Tom Usher I had no idea he would become the person I worked with the longest in my career. Newspapers were still thriving in the 1980s and The Lima News was viewed as a stepping stone by many good young reporters, page designers and photographers whose goal was to move on to a bigger market.
