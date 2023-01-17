Read full article on original website
A Monetary and Fiscal History of the United States, 1961–2021
The Museum of American Finance will host “A Monetary and Fiscal History of the United States, 1961-2021,” a virtual program with Alan Blinder set for Wednesday, February 15th. In this program economist Alan Blinder will discuss his latest book, in conversation with renowned economic historian and former MoAF...
Trees, Knees, and Other Deep-Freeze Creaks
In winter, when temperatures dip well below zero Fahrenheit, especially if they fall precipitously, things go bump in the night. Frozen lakes and ponds emit ominous groans, snaps and booms that reverberate through the ice. Wood siding and old knee joints might creak. And if soil moisture is high and snow cover sparse, the soil can freeze deeply, causing the earth to shift in a harmless, localized cryoseism, or “frost quake” that produces a nerve-rattling bang.
Irish Bridget: Irish Immigrant Women in Domestic Service
The interactions between the Irish Bridgets and the middle-class Americans who hired them as domestic servants had a significant impact on Irish American life. The Irish Bridget was often the only Irish people with whom middle-class Americans had direct and ongoing contact. So as familiarity with the Irish domestics who...
