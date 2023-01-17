Read full article on original website
Related
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
First Week of March 17th Options Trading For Cognex (CGNX)
Investors in Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the CGNX options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/20/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RVNC, SQ, OSTK
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total of 24,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.4% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Renasant (RNST) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Renasant Corporation RNST need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $35 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Are Investors Undervaluing The Kroger Co. (KR) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
How The Parts Add Up: DGRO Headed For $56
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: DGRO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $55.68 per unit.
Par Pacific Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $24.50, changing hands for $24.54/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Purple Innovation (PRPL) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Why Suburban Propane Partners Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (SPH)
Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, SPH shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent SPH share price of $15.87 represents a price-to-book ratio of 2.0 and an annual dividend yield of 8.19% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Suburban Propane Partners LP, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Analysts Expect XLI To Hit $107
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLI), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $107.22 per unit.
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Bank of America, Microsoft, Chevron, Merck and Marathon Digital
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2041588/advice-for-long-term-stock-investors)
