Asian communities throughout the world are preparing for Lunar New Year, an important celebration in East and Southeast Asian cultures, which begins on Sunday. The holiday is known by different names in different countries —in South Korea it’s called Seollal; in Vietnam it is called Tết; and in China it is known as the Spring Festival. For those following the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is marked as the Year of the Rabbit. The Vietnamese zodiac calendar recognizes 2023 as Year of the Cat.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO