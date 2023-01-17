ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon loses another local newspaper

Less than a month into 2023 and Oregon has lost its third local newspaper. The Lebanon Express published its final weekly edition this week, ending its decadeslong run serving its namesake Lane County community. The paper historically covered the local school board, city council and community events, which editors suggested in the final printing would continue under reporters from the Albany Democrat-Herald. (Chris M Lehman/KLCC)
opb.org

Portland woman pleads guilty to insurrection charge

A Portland woman and QAnon adherent who espoused anti-semitic views pleaded guilty Wednesday for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She is one of nine people with Oregon and Southwest Washington ties to be charged for their participation in the insurrection and only the third to plead guilty. None have gone to trial yet.
opb.org

Dungeness crab: Oregon’s most lucrative fishery

The 2022 Dungeness crab season was the most lucrative in Oregon history. Unusually for recent years, it started on time, yields were high and prices soared, leading to a boon for commercial crabbers and the coastal communities that depend on them. "Superabundant" captured the action, from sea to table, with a chili crab recipe from Portland’s Sibeiho and a visit to the iconic Garibaldi crab races.
opb.org

Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit

Asian communities throughout the world are preparing for Lunar New Year, an important celebration in East and Southeast Asian cultures, which begins on Sunday. The holiday is known by different names in different countries —in South Korea it’s called Seollal; in Vietnam it is called Tết; and in China it is known as the Spring Festival. For those following the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is marked as the Year of the Rabbit. The Vietnamese zodiac calendar recognizes 2023 as Year of the Cat.
opb.org

Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?

Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
