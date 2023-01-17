Read full article on original website
Weekday Wrap: Oregon loses another local newspaper
Less than a month into 2023 and Oregon has lost its third local newspaper. The Lebanon Express published its final weekly edition this week, ending its decadeslong run serving its namesake Lane County community. The paper historically covered the local school board, city council and community events, which editors suggested in the final printing would continue under reporters from the Albany Democrat-Herald. (Chris M Lehman/KLCC)
‘Running While Black’: A memoir that closely examines the white history of long-distance running
The sport of running has many benefits, including the improvement of one’s mental and physical health. For Alison Mariella Désir, running helped to save her life. However, the sport has not always been as welcoming. In her new book, “Running While Black,” Désir explores her own relationship with...
As Oregon lawmakers focus on housing, climate advocates eye building efficiency
Oregon lawmakers are back in session, and they have housing on their minds. So do people who want to address climate change. Oregonians have increasingly asked their representatives to make building housing easier, both to help reduce costs for renters and home buyers and to address unsanctioned camping around the state.
‘OPB Politics Now’: The Oregon legislature returns, and Sam Adams leaves
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Oregon legislature is back at work in Salem. And Sam Adams is out of a job in Portland. On this week’s show, we’ll talk about the big challenges facing lawmakers and the big complaints that led Portland’s current mayor to fire a former one.
Portland woman pleads guilty to insurrection charge
A Portland woman and QAnon adherent who espoused anti-semitic views pleaded guilty Wednesday for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She is one of nine people with Oregon and Southwest Washington ties to be charged for their participation in the insurrection and only the third to plead guilty. None have gone to trial yet.
Dungeness crab: Oregon’s most lucrative fishery
The 2022 Dungeness crab season was the most lucrative in Oregon history. Unusually for recent years, it started on time, yields were high and prices soared, leading to a boon for commercial crabbers and the coastal communities that depend on them. "Superabundant" captured the action, from sea to table, with a chili crab recipe from Portland’s Sibeiho and a visit to the iconic Garibaldi crab races.
Dogs returned after someone steals van, four show dogs from hotel near Portland
Someone stole a van containing four show dogs in a hotel parking lot in the Hayden Island neighborhood of Portland on Saturday morning. The dogs were later found and returned to their owners, according to a police press release on Sunday. In a press release, Portland police say the van...
Ushering in the Year of the Rabbit
Asian communities throughout the world are preparing for Lunar New Year, an important celebration in East and Southeast Asian cultures, which begins on Sunday. The holiday is known by different names in different countries —in South Korea it’s called Seollal; in Vietnam it is called Tết; and in China it is known as the Spring Festival. For those following the Chinese zodiac, 2023 is marked as the Year of the Rabbit. The Vietnamese zodiac calendar recognizes 2023 as Year of the Cat.
Mayor Ted Wheeler turned to Sam Adams to fix Portland. But at what cost?
Sam Adams’ fourth chapter in Portland City Hall began and ended in upheaval. When Adams, a former Portland mayor, was tapped by Mayor Ted Wheeler in February 2021 to join the mayor’s office, Adams was expected to use his unique abilities to advance policy in City Hall to tackle the city’s biggest crises – ranging from gun violence to homelessness.
