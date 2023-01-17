Read full article on original website
» Healing Patriots Fundraiser Feb. 3 and 4 at Equity Hall
Healing Patriots, a 501(c)(3), will be holding their annual fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. On Friday, Feb. 3rd, the bucket raffle opens at 4 pm at Equity Hall located on Highway 64 in Pound. Doors open Saturday, Feb. 4th starting at 11 a.m. for the bucket raffle, card raffle, and 50-25-25 raffle being held with all proceeds going directly to Healing Patriots. Bucket raffle drawing will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4th. Food will also be available for a goodwill donation.
» Niagara Lions Annual Rifle, Meat Raffle is February 4th
The Wausaukee Red Cross Blood will be on Monday, Feb. 13th from 12:30-5:30 pm at St. Augustine Religious Education Center, old St. Augustine School, 515 Church St. in Wausaukee. Please, park up the hill behind the school. Due to the COVID-19 Virus and bad weather this year blood drives have been cancelled all over. There is a great need for blood more than ever. Please consider donating. Call Barb at 715-927-5213 for an appointment. They are trying to keep social distancing so, appointments are important. There will be walk-ins available.
» Dogs Win First Peshtigo Invite Title in 20 Years
Peshtigo won the 52nd Peshtigo Wrestling Invitational over the weekend, besting local rivals like Oconto Falls, Crivitz, Gillett/Suring and Marinette as well as visitors from schools like Oostburg and Wausau East. It was the first Peshtigo Invite win for the Bulldogs since 2003. Four Bulldogs won their weight classes, with...
» Town of Peshtigo Receives Funding for Water Line
The Town of Peshtigo was awarded $1.667 million in funding to support the installation of a new water line at Senator Tammy Baldwin’s request. Town Chair, Cindy Boyle, responded with enthusiasm; “We were overjoyed to receive confirmation of this funding! We have been doing enormous amounts of planning and can hardly wait to finally move forward toward a permanent safe water solution. It is an enormous project, but every member of our Town Board and Water Committee are committed to public safety.”
» Wausaukee To Get Funding For Glendale Bridge Project
At Temporary Class B liquor license for Wausaukee Rec Association for the weekend of Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5 was approved by Wausaukee Town Board its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The board also approved a Temporary Operator’s License to Peter Koester for the event.
» Bulldogs Beat Blue Devils to Hold Packerland Lead
The Peshtigo Bulldogs got back on track with a 72-61 win over local rivals and Packerland foes Oconto on Tuesday. After their first loss of the season in conference play last week, the Bulldogs pulled things together to beat a good Oconto team. Oconto led 14-11 before a bucket by...
» Approximately 150 Residents At Peshtigo School Board Meeting
A record crowd of approximately 150 residents were present at the Peshtigo School Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to voice their concerns on the large tax increase as a result from the recently passed school referendum. Overall the audience in general was upset with the School Boards lack of...
» Cougars Increase M&O Lead With Win Over Wildcats
Coleman took a huge step toward winning the M&O Conference title with a 44-31 win over Lena on Friday night. The Cougars moved to 8-0 and dropped the Wildcats to 7-2 with the win. The game was tight early. After the Cougars took a 14-8 lead on a steal and...
» Elementary School Drop Off On Crivitz Board Agenda
Discussion and possible action on drop off and pick up at the Elementary School, Don Brooks Park, VFW lot rezoning, stop sign at Louisa and Rosa, Highway Zoning and Public Intoxication ordinances are on the agenda for Crivitz Village Board at its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 25, along with Main Street parking, handbook changes and committee meeting schedules.
» Coleman Board Accepts Bid For New Press Box
Construction of a new press box for the Coleman High School Athletic field is scheduled to become a reality this coming summer. At its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 16 the School Board accepted the low bid of $66,377 from KBM Construction to build the press box. The only other bid received was from Jody Styczynski for $116,200. Oconto County Lumber had previously offered to donate materials for the project, a value of $32,000, the Booster Club donated $5,000, the 5th Quarter Club contributed toward the project, and some money will come from the “Fund 46” account was established to hold specially designated funds until they are needed for long-term capital improvement projects. The account is intended to finance a 10-year capital improvement plan, which can be updated as the board chooses, and currently schedules work to be done from 2020 through 2030. The press box had been slated to get $50,000 from that fund in 2022-2023, which did not happen, and another $60,000 in 2024.
