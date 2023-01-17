Read full article on original website
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
2023 college football rankings: Georgia Bulldogs No. 1, crowded field for best teams in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, earning the No. 1 spot in the consensus 2023 college football rankings. After
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: How to watch
Sunday Night Football is back on NBC this season, with a full slate of exciting matchups. Led by the announcing duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, there will be marquee battles from Week 1 through the end of the season. From the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Notre Dame tight end announces transfer destination
After battling through injuries in his two years at Notre Dame, tight end Cane Berrong entered the transfer portal this off-season. After getting offers from all over the country, Berrong has announced that he will continue his college football career at Coastal Carolina University. Coastal Carolina is coming off a...
Top 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola narrows list down to final four
The top quarterback and overall prospect of the 2024 recruiting class, Dylan Raiola, has a full year to make his commitment decision. Notably, he recently narrowed down his list to four historic programs. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio...
Eagles vs. Giants LIVE Streaming Scoreboard, Free Play-By-Play, Highlights, News | NFL Playoffs
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. Eagles Now by Chat Sports turned off subscribers-only mode Anyone can send a message. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Eagles Now by...
Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Parenting Admission
Parenting isn't easy, especially when you're in the spotlight like Kirk Herbstreit. But the former college football quarterback turned ESPN analyst has made it clear - he wants his kids to fail. Not all the time, of course, but Herbstreit believes that it's important for the development of his ...
'The window's my whole career': Why Joe Burrow, Bengals believe deep playoff runs will be their new normal
CINCINNATI — The moments following Cincinnati’s regular-season finale were supposed to be a time to relish the Bengals’ first-ever back-to-back AFC North division titles. But before quarterback Joe Burrow smoked his celebratory cigar, he went out of his way to reset conventional knowledge around the NFL. When...
Ohio State Football: The Biggest question leading into Spring practices
The Ohio State football team has many questions that need answering before spring ball. Here is the biggest question of them all. The Ohio State football team is having some transition this offseason. Gone is offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who has been in Columbus for six years in that role. Gone is Heisman finalist quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Buckeyes have some major question marks at roles that will have big implications for the program.
REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn
Running back Alvin Henderson has arrived in Auburn on a visit.
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we’ll be profiling Ohio State OT Dawand Jones.
Villanova vs. St. John’s: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Villanova looks to sweep the season series with the Red Storm as they travel to Madison Square Garden to play St.
Tigers land massive commitment from top transfer portal linebacker
LSU’s transfer portal haul this spring just keeps getting better. On Thursday, the Tigers picked up a monumental commitment through the portal from former Oregon State linebacker Omar Speights. A First Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2022, Speights led the Beavers with 83 tackles. He finishes his career in Corvallis...
